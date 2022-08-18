https://sputniknews.com/20220818/metas-midterm-information-control-plan-cbs-deletes-ukraine-documentary-after-government-pressure-1099711653.html

Meta's Midterm Information Control Plan; CBS Deletes Ukraine Documentary After Government Pressure

Both Meta and Twitter have announced massive campaigns to control information related to the US midterm elections. 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Russia and Ukraine. Russian president Putin has blasted US hegemony and predicts the end of the unipolar moment. Also, President Zelensky is getting blasted by Western media and the Crimean explosion appears to have resulted from a Ukrainian sabotage operation.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss China. Most Taiwanese citizens prefer the status quo over the US-imposed instability. Also, President Putin calls Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan irresponsible.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the Media. Meta and Twitter have announced massive campaigns to control information about the US midterm elections. Also, we discuss CBS deleting a documentary on Ukrainian corruption and intelligence officials taking over the mainstream media.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss the new world order. South African diplomats have identified Russia as a key player in Africa's military and economic stability. Also, we discuss Moscow's 10th conference on international security.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Turkey is trading artillery fire with Kurdish forces in Syria, and Syrian Defense Forces have returned fire due to casualties from a Turkish attack. Also, a number of nations friendly to Israel are struggling to justify its latest attack on Gaza.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Global South. Former Brazilian President Lula De Silva holds a 12-point lead on the incumbent. Also, Iran has lashed out at the US for pressuring Argentina to steal a Venezuelan plane.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss foreign policy. Long-time hawk Henry Kissinger now looks sane compared to the rabid hawks in the Biden administration. Also, Vijay Prishad pushes for a pragmatic conversation about the US push to "confront" China.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss blowback from the Russia sanctions. The EU may face 60 percent price increases on the energy spot market. Also, Turkey has increased trade with Russia, and a major German energy provider is facing massive losses.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

