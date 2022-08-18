https://sputniknews.com/20220818/meet-guinness-world-record-holder-asha-mandela-who-has-longest-dreadlocks---video-1099723315.html

Meet Guinness World Record Holder Asha Mandela Who Has Longest Dreadlocks - Video

In November 2009, Mandela obtained the Guinness World Record for the longest dreadlocks on Earth, which measured 5.96 meters (19 ft 6.5 in) - longer than a... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

Asha Mandela from the US state of Florida broke her own Guinness World Record for having the longest dreadlocks, which now measure up to 33.5 meters (110 ft).Interestingly, to maintain and groom her dreadlocks, Asha's husband, a hair stylist, helps her wash them once a week with up to six bottles of shampoo. It takes two days to dry them.To prevent her dreadlocks from dragging on the ground, Asha carries them in a fabric sling and sometimes wears her locks up on her head, but only for a few hours as her neck begins to strain.Mandela, who nurtures her locks like a plant, doesn't plan to ever chop them as she feels they have become a part of her.

