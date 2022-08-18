https://sputniknews.com/20220818/meet-guinness-world-record-holder-asha-mandela-who-has-longest-dreadlocks---video-1099723315.html
Meet Guinness World Record Holder Asha Mandela Who Has Longest Dreadlocks - Video
In November 2009, Mandela obtained the Guinness World Record for the longest dreadlocks on Earth, which measured 5.96 meters (19 ft 6.5 in) - longer than a...
Asha Mandela from the US state of Florida broke her own Guinness World Record for having the longest dreadlocks, which now measure up to 33.5 meters (110 ft).
In November 2009, Mandela obtained the Guinness World Record for the longest dreadlocks on Earth, which measured 5.96 meters (19 ft 6.5 in) - longer than a bus. 14 years later, she still maintains her dreadlocks, which weigh 19 kilos (42 lb).
Asha Mandela from the US state of Florida broke her own Guinness World Record for having the longest dreadlocks, which now measure up to 33.5 meters (110 ft).
Calling her locks "Mr. Cobra" and a "royal crown", Mandela shared that she began growing them over 40 years ago when she moved from the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago to New York.
Interestingly, to maintain and groom her dreadlocks, Asha's husband, a hair stylist, helps her wash them once a week with up to six bottles of shampoo. It takes two days to dry them.
To prevent her dreadlocks from dragging on the ground, Asha carries them in a fabric sling and sometimes wears her locks up on her head, but only for a few hours as her neck begins to strain.
"When I’m ready to go into my sleep chamber with my cobra baby, I would have them tied up in a little sack and we cuddle and talk to each other."
Mandela, who nurtures her locks like a plant, doesn't plan to ever chop them as she feels they have become a part of her.
“I will never see or feel that there’s a time that I want to cut my hair,” Mandela said.