Man in India Allegedly Kills Wife for Denying Him Sex, Files Missing Complaint to Dodge Police

Last year, a man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after she refused to get physically intimate with him. He... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

A man was arrested in Bengaluru, a city in the Indian state of Karnataka for allegedly killing his wife after she refused to make love to him. The accused, identified as Pruthvi Raj Singh, is a resident of Bihar state, who got married just nine months ago.According to media reports, the man even cooked up a story to escape arrest: he filed a complaint with the police, claiming his wife had gone missing. Suspecting foul play after hearing his tale, the police quizzed Singh and he broke down.He finally told police he was angry with his wife, as she had lied about her age at the time of their marriage."She had informed our family that she was 28 years old. Later, we found that she was 38 and 10 years older than me. She never agreed to sex, and insulted me and my parents by calling us uncivilized animals," Singh claimed to the police.

