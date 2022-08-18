https://sputniknews.com/20220818/man-in-india-allegedly-kills-wife-for-denying-him-sex-files-missing-complaint-to-dodge-police-1099723888.html
Man in India Allegedly Kills Wife for Denying Him Sex, Files Missing Complaint to Dodge Police
Last year, a man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after she refused to get physically intimate with him.
A man was arrested in Bengaluru, a city in the Indian state of Karnataka for allegedly killing his wife after she refused to make love to him. The accused, identified as Pruthvi Raj Singh, is a resident of Bihar state, who got married just nine months ago.According to media reports, the man even cooked up a story to escape arrest: he filed a complaint with the police, claiming his wife had gone missing. Suspecting foul play after hearing his tale, the police quizzed Singh and he broke down.He finally told police he was angry with his wife, as she had lied about her age at the time of their marriage."She had informed our family that she was 28 years old. Later, we found that she was 38 and 10 years older than me. She never agreed to sex, and insulted me and my parents by calling us uncivilized animals," Singh claimed to the police.
Last year, a man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after she refused to get physically intimate with him. He also threw his three young children in a canal located near his residence.
A man was arrested in Bengaluru, a city in the Indian state of Karnataka for allegedly killing his wife after she refused to make love to him.
The accused, identified as Pruthvi Raj Singh, is a resident of Bihar state, who got married just nine months ago.
According to media reports, the man even cooked up a story to escape arrest: he filed a complaint with the police, claiming his wife had gone missing.
In his complaint, Singh told police that his wife had a habit of leaving the house and coming back on her own. But that time, her cell phone was switched off and that is why he was not able to trace her.
Suspecting foul play after hearing his tale, the police quizzed Singh and he broke down.
He finally told police he was angry with his wife, as she had lied about her age at the time of their marriage.
"She had informed our family that she was 28 years old. Later, we found that she was 38 and 10 years older than me. She never agreed to sex, and insulted me and my parents by calling us uncivilized animals," Singh claimed to the police.