Man Arrested in India’s Uttar Pradesh for Donning Burqa For Date With Girlfriend
13:45 GMT 18.08.2022 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 18.08.2022)
Several incidents have been reported in various parts of India where men wearing burqas have been caught creating nuisance. In one such incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh state was arrested for harassing and molesting girls while wearing a paranja.
A 25-year-old man was arrested in the Shahjahanpur district of India’s Uttar Pradesh state for sporting a burqa to hide his identity, police said on Thursday.
The arrested citizen has been charged with “breach of the peace,” police added.
During interrogation, the man told police that he had to move out of the village after getting a job elsewhere and wanted to meet his girlfriend before leaving. He donned a burqa so that locals did not recognize him.
However, local residents suspected it was not a woman wearing the cover, and he was reported to police.