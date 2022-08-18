https://sputniknews.com/20220818/man-arrested-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-for-donning-burqa-for-date-with-girlfriend-1099731946.html

Man Arrested in India’s Uttar Pradesh for Donning Burqa For Date With Girlfriend

Several incidents have been reported in various parts of India where men wearing burqas have been caught creating nuisance. In one such incident, a man in... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

A 25-year-old man was arrested in the Shahjahanpur district of India’s Uttar Pradesh state for sporting a burqa to hide his identity, police said on Thursday.The arrested citizen has been charged with “breach of the peace,” police added.However, local residents suspected it was not a woman wearing the cover, and he was reported to police.

