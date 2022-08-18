International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220818/live-updates-zaporozhye-authorities-invite-un-secretary-general-to-visit-region-1099716407.html
LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye Authorities Invite UN Secretary General to Visit Region
LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye Authorities Invite UN Secretary General to Visit Region
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-18T04:48+0000
2022-08-18T04:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107808/04/1078080436_0:119:3223:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_fe6174742a908b8a271ed43ae616c08b.jpg
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107808/04/1078080436_245:0:2976:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3be5a6ab0e7fe355c421900e0feca781.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference after the conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye Authorities Invite UN Secretary General to Visit Region

04:48 GMT 18.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.
As the Russian army and the allied forces of Donetsk and Lugansk continue to complete the liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic, Ukrainian forces continue to carry out attacks against civilians in the Donbass region.
Russia has taken Kherson region under full control and captured most of Zaporozhye region.
Earlier this month, the head of Zaporozhye Region signed a decree on holding a referendum to join Russia.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:13 GMT 18.08.2022
Zaporozhye Authorities Invite UN Secretary General to Visit Region
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала