Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.
As the Russian army and the allied forces of Donetsk and Lugansk continue to complete the liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic, Ukrainian forces continue to carry out attacks against civilians in the Donbass region.
Russia has taken Kherson region under full control and captured most of Zaporozhye region.
Earlier this month, the head of Zaporozhye Region signed a decree on holding a referendum to join Russia.
