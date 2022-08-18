https://sputniknews.com/20220818/jonah-hill-says-he-will-no-longer-be-promoting-his-work-due-to-anxiety-1099715231.html

Jonah Hill Says He Will No Longer Be Promoting His Work Due to Anxiety

Jonah Hill Says He Will No Longer Be Promoting His Work Due to Anxiety

The 38-year-old American actor, known for films such as “Superbad,” “21 Jump Street,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” is launching his new documentary “Stutz,”... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-18T03:39+0000

2022-08-18T03:39+0000

2022-08-18T03:39+0000

Jonah Hill is taking a step back from interviews as he prepares to release his new film “Stutz,” in which he showcases the anxiety attacks he has experienced in the film industry—specifically, in having to promote his work.The actor, whose film will make its debut this fall, wrote in an open letter to fans that he would be leaving the marketing aspect of the film industry: no more interviews, no more press tours, and no more public events. The reason? Hill’s year-long battle with crippling anxiety and panic attacks."Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events."Hill, who was only 19 years old when first appeared on screen in “I Heart Huckabees,” says he hopes his new film will help those struggling with anxiety and mental health issues, but added that his fans would miss out on seeing the actor promote his new film as he is taking the “important step to protect” himself."I hope the work will speak for itself and I'm grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support,” Hill concluded.

