Jonah Hill Says He Will No Longer Be Promoting His Work Due to Anxiety
Jonah Hill is taking a step back from interviews as he prepares to release his new film “Stutz,” in which he showcases the anxiety attacks he has experienced in the film industry—specifically, in having to promote his work.The actor, whose film will make its debut this fall, wrote in an open letter to fans that he would be leaving the marketing aspect of the film industry: no more interviews, no more press tours, and no more public events. The reason? Hill’s year-long battle with crippling anxiety and panic attacks."Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events."Hill, who was only 19 years old when first appeared on screen in “I Heart Huckabees,” says he hopes his new film will help those struggling with anxiety and mental health issues, but added that his fans would miss out on seeing the actor promote his new film as he is taking the “important step to protect” himself."I hope the work will speak for itself and I'm grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support,” Hill concluded.
Jonah Hill Says He Will No Longer Be Promoting His Work Due to Anxiety
The 38-year-old American actor, known for films such as “Superbad,” “21 Jump Street,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” is launching his new documentary “Stutz,” which he filmed in secret.
Jonah Hill is taking a step back from interviews as he prepares to release his new film “Stutz
,” in which he showcases the anxiety attacks he has experienced in the film industry—specifically, in having to promote his work.
The actor, whose film will make its debut this fall, wrote in an open letter to fans that he would be leaving the marketing aspect of the film industry: no more interviews, no more press tours, and no more public events. The reason? Hill’s year-long battle with crippling anxiety
and panic attacks.
"I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called Stutz. The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film,” the actor wrote in his open letter.
"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events."
Hill, who was only 19 years old when first appeared on screen in “I Heart Huckabees,” says he hopes his new film will help those struggling with anxiety and mental health issues, but added that his fans would miss out on seeing the actor promote his new film as he is taking the “important step to protect” himself.
“If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn't be acting true to myself or to the film," the actor added. Hill also acknowledged the privilege he has in being able to take time off of work for his mental health, but says he hopes that being transparent about his anxiety will “make it normal for people to talk and act on this stuff.”
"I hope the work will speak for itself and I'm grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support,” Hill concluded.