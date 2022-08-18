https://sputniknews.com/20220818/japan-security-advisor-chinas-jiechi-discussed-relations-global-situation---reports-1099716274.html

Japan Security Advisor, China's Jiechi Discussed Relations, Global Situation - Reports

Japan Security Advisor, China's Jiechi Discussed Relations, Global Situation - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese National Security Advisor Takeo Akiba has held talks with China's Communist Party Politburo Member Yang Jiechi to discuss bilateral... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-18T03:56+0000

2022-08-18T03:56+0000

2022-08-18T03:56+0000

world

takeo akiba

yang jiechi

china

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1a/1079988085_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_67f6b3b1711cb7cbf085da198dda3b3e.jpg

The visit took place the day before. The meeting lasted about 7 hours.The sides exchanged views on the situation around the Taiwan Strait. In particular, Akiba conveyed to the Chinese side the position of official Tokyo on the situation around Taiwan, including concerns about military exercises in response to the visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, and Yang reiterated that Beijing considers Taiwan its territory.The situation around Ukraine and the development of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs were also discussed.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

takeo akiba, yang jiechi, china, japan