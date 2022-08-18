https://sputniknews.com/20220818/fans-troll-indian-superstar-cricketer-virat-kohli-after-he-shares-mental-health-struggle-1099728016.html
Fans Troll Indian Superstar Cricketer Virat Kohli After He Shares Mental Health Struggle
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is back in the news this week after the talismanic batsman opened up about his mental health struggle.He shared how he personally experienced times "when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to. So, take out time for yourself and reconnect with your core self.”Though Kohli has more than 23,000 runs to his name across all formats, he hasn't scored a century in his last 78 international innings. His last hundred came back in November 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata in a Test match, the five-day version of the sport.This year, the Delhi-born star's problems with the bat seemed to have accentuated further. While he missed Team India's recent tour of the West Indies, and is not a part of the side which is currently in Zimbabwe, Kohli failed to cross the 20-run mark in his six knocks in England in July.Amid this backdrop, Kohli's comments about his mental health issues weren't taken positively on Twitter, with several social media users posting vile remarks in response to his revelations.
