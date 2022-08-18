https://sputniknews.com/20220818/exiled-chadian-rebel-leader-returns-to-country-ahead-of-national-talks-1099729766.html

Exiled Chadian Rebel Leader Returns to Country Ahead of National Talks

africa

chad

On Thursday, two days before the opening of a national dialogue that had been postponed several times to form a new government in Chad, Timan Erdimi, one of the country's most prominent rebel leaders in exile, who attempted to overthrow former President Idriss Deby Itno first in 2008 and again in 2019, returned to N'Djamena.Timan Erdimi, the leader of the Union of Resistance Forces (UFR), an alliance of Chadian rebel groups, had been in exile for 17 years.The news comes amid the National Dialogue conference, which should have started in February but was repeatedly delayed, and is due to open Saturday and last three weeks.On 8 August, after months of talks, the Transitional Military Council of Chad and paramilitary opposition groups signed a peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha. The opposition groups pledged to abandon military activity both within and outside Chad. In addition, the peace deal includes a pardon bill for rebels, which stipulates the return of seized property.The sides also agreed to convene a national dialogue conference on August 20, involving all political forces, to form a new government. The new government will be responsible for implementing decisions of the conference, which plans to discuss large-scale reforms in the army, constitution-related measures and other issues.In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby died from wounds sustained in clashes with Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) rebels which the country's authorities consider to be criminals and outlaws. Following his death, the country’s military established the Transitional Military Council, set to rule for 18 months until new elections are held.The Transitional Military Council that assumed power in Chad after the death of Deby formed a new government. Many of the ministers from Deby’s cabinet retained their posts.The capital city of N'Djamena has been witnessing a surge in violence since Deby's death, with protesters from different rebel groups demanding that the Transitional Military Council transfer authorities to civilians and dissolve itself.

chad

