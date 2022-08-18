https://sputniknews.com/20220818/eu-cuts-military-aid-to-ukraine-as-arms-dry-up-kiev-on-verge-of-losing-conflict-expert-says-1099739940.html

Kiev, which strongly depends on military and financial aid provided by the European Union, received only 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in support last month, according to a tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The updated information has showed that no large EU member states like the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy or Poland, made at least somewhat significant pledges.Based on these facts, the support for Kiev is becoming much less popular among Europeans, especially amid the energy crisis, ongoing inflation and decline in citizens' revenues, according to the expert. In this regard, EU governments are trying to compensate for the reduction in arms supplies by an increased propaganda effort, sometimes to the point of absurdity, the analyst added.In particular, Kiev has announced a major offensive in the south, in Kherson, which has in fact never taken place since the Ukrainian army is simply incapable of such an operation, the expert noted. The recent propaganda has also been focused on commando operations in Russia's Crimea and Kursk, where a Russian military truck hit a mine earlier in August.According to Moreau, the Ukrainian armed formations are capable of organizing one-off actions on the Russian territory, like the sabotage in Crimea, but these steps look more like terrorist acts and cannot be compared with losses suffered by the Kiev army across the entire front.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also enhancing their financial and military support for Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation process. In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states, condemning their military assistance to Ukraine.

