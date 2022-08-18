https://sputniknews.com/20220818/danish-electricity-prices-hit-record-high-following-perfect-storm-1099717775.html

Danish Electricity Prices Hit Record High Following 'Perfect Storm'

Danish Electricity Prices Hit Record High Following 'Perfect Storm'

The current electricity prices in Denmark are three times higher than they were during the same period last year, with no prospect of ebbing in the nearest... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-18T06:44+0000

2022-08-18T06:44+0000

2022-08-18T06:44+0000

world

news

scandinavia

denmark

electricity supplies

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081988146_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62a43e23c19a7f422ecba5339cddd4b5.jpg

On Wednesday evening, electricity prices in Denmark reached the highest level on record.The price of one kilowatt hour in the Scandinavian country hit DKK 8.42 ($1.15) which is the highest level measured over the 12 years for which the state company Energinet has data, breaking a record set barely days before. According to Carsten Smidt, director of the Danish Supply Authority, which monitors supply prices across the country, the average price of electricity has never been so high.“If we look at the daily or weekly average of electricity prices, they have never been as high as they are now,” Carsten Smidt told Danish Radio.Nord Pool, the common Nordic electricity market, stressed that the current prices are three times higher than in the same period last year.Deputy Director of the Danish Energy Agency Martin Hansen called the high electricity prices the result of an “almost perfect storm of conditions,” all of which contribute to price increases.Among others, he named the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, low water levels in European water reservoirs (which means that the hydropower plants are not running at full power), a hot spell across Europe, and a lack of wind, which has kept turbines idle.According to Martin Hansen, there is no prospect of prices falling again in the nearest future. Brian Friis Helmer, an economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, agreed that there is no prospect of prices falling again for the time being, and predicted an expensive winter.According to Hansen, the price hikes are already having their toll on households, industries and businesses alike.Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. Following Russia's military operation to de-Nazify and demilitarize Ukraine and several sanctions packages against Moscow imposed by the West, the energy situation deteriorated further, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies. To relieve the grips of the crisis, a slew of energy-saving measures are being tested across Europe, ranging from switching off illumination and turning down thermostats to ditching warm showers.

https://sputniknews.com/20220817/sweden-switches-on-old-oil-burning-power-plant-as-electricity-prices-soar-to-record-highs-1099683626.html

scandinavia

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, scandinavia, denmark, electricity supplies, inflation