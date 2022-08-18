https://sputniknews.com/20220818/curse-of-donald-trump-hits-liz-cheney-as-she-loses-reelection-1099704480.html
Curse of Donald Trump Hits Liz Cheney as She Loses Reelection
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the mid-week news coverage and dig deep into topics such as Iran, Ukraine, and the results of the political primaries here in the US.
Mohamed Marandi - Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of TehranGerald Olivier - French-American journalistRobert Patillo - Attorney/Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street ProjectMelik Abdul - political analyst, writer, and Republican strategistIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were discussing the JCPOA and Iran with Professor Mohamed Marandi. Everything from Iran possibly selling drones to Russia to the recent attack on author Salman Rushdie.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Gerald Olivier to discuss how the Ukraine conflict is affecting Europe, specifically France, and the UK from Europe food shortages to Boris Johnson stepping down as Prime Minister.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by a political panel of Robert Patillo and Melik Abdul to discuss the results of the Wyoming and Alaska primaries, the loss of Liz Cheney, and the possible return of Sarah Palin to US politics.
Curse of Donald Trump Hits Liz Cheney as She Loses Reelection
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss all the mid-week news coverage and dig deep into topics such as Iran, Ukraine, and the results of the political primaries here in the US.
Mohamed Marandi - Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran
Gerald Olivier - French-American journalist
Robert Patillo - Attorney/Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street Project
Melik Abdul - political analyst, writer, and Republican strategist
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were discussing the JCPOA and Iran with Professor Mohamed Marandi. Everything from Iran possibly selling drones to Russia to the recent attack on author Salman Rushdie.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Gerald Olivier to discuss how the Ukraine conflict is affecting Europe, specifically France, and the UK from Europe food shortages to Boris Johnson stepping down as Prime Minister.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by a political panel of Robert Patillo and Melik Abdul to discuss the results of the Wyoming and Alaska primaries, the loss of Liz Cheney, and the possible return of Sarah Palin to US politics.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik