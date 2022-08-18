https://sputniknews.com/20220818/biden-administration-to-stop-paying-for-covid-testing-treatment-and-vaccines-1099713783.html

Biden Administration to Stop Paying for COVID Testing, Treatment, and Vaccines

White House Covid-19 Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha announced that the Biden administration will stop paying for COVID tests, vaccines, and treatments as early as this fall.He stated that the transition to commercialization of COVID treatments, tests, and vaccines will begin as soon as the coming weeks and months but will be more visible in 2023. He also expects the transition to be difficult.Tests, vaccines, and treatment would be moved into the normal healthcare system, with patients needing to visit their doctor or a hospital to receive a vaccine or treatment.The issue comes down to funding. In April, Congress appeared close to a $10 billion COVID funding plan, but it stalled at the last minute after Republicans insisted the bill include the reinstatement of Title 42, a supposed “public health measure” applied by former President Trump in the early days of the pandemic. It was ostensibly designed to reduce the spread of COVID in the United States by preventing asylum seekers from entering the US while waiting for their cases to be heard.In response, the Biden administration began to shift funds away from testing and treatment and into developing next-generation vaccines.Last month, Senate Democrats introduced a bill to provide more COVID funding but it was quickly shot down by Republicans.In April, Democrats wanted military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine to be tied to a COVID funding bill to ensure its passage. But by early May, the administration backed off on that and signaled that Congress could do both separately. More than $50 billion in aid has been sent to Ukraine this year; no significant COVID funding bills have made it through Congress since the American Rescue Plan Act was passed in March 2021.

