The Chinese Ministry of Trade said on Thursday that Beijing is "resolutely opposed" to trade talks between Washington and Taipei, due to be held under the auspices of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade.The ministry's spokesperson Shu Jueting told reporters that the one-China principle is the prerequisite for Taiwan to participate in overseas economic cooperation.Shu added that Beijing calls on Washington to “properly handle trade relations” with Taipei and “respect China's core interests”. The spokesperson pledged China would do its best “to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests”.
Beijing 'Resolutely' Opposes US-Taiwan Trade Talks, Will Take Measures to 'Safeguard Sovereignty'
08:00 GMT 18.08.2022 (Updated: 08:16 GMT 18.08.2022)
On Wednesday, the Office of the US Trade Representative announced that Washington and Taipei had agreed on holding bilateral trade talks this autumn in a bid to deepen economic relations.
The Chinese Ministry of Trade said on Thursday that Beijing is "resolutely opposed" to trade talks between Washington and Taipei, due to be held under the auspices of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade.
The ministry's spokesperson Shu Jueting told reporters that the one-China principle is the prerequisite for Taiwan to participate in overseas economic cooperation.
Shu added that Beijing calls on Washington to “properly handle trade relations” with Taipei and “respect China's core interests”. The spokesperson pledged China would do its best “to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests”.