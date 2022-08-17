https://sputniknews.com/20220817/uzbekistan-saudi-arabia-sign-deals-worth-131bln-1099711032.html

Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Deals Worth $13.1Bln

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia signed a raft of investment deals worth $13.1 billion on Wednesday, the highest total in the history of... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Saudi city of Jeddah hosted the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Uzbek business council that ended in the signing of 15 cooperation agreements. They will see Saudi Arabia invest in Uzbekistan’s energy, chemical production, pharmaceutics, medicine, transport, logistics, and infrastructure and housing construction.Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a two-day state visit. He is the first sitting Uzbek president to visit the Gulf Arab country in three decades.

