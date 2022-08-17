https://sputniknews.com/20220817/uzbekistan-saudi-arabia-sign-deals-worth-131bln-1099711032.html
Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Deals Worth $13.1Bln
Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Deals Worth $13.1Bln
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia signed a raft of investment deals worth $13.1 billion on Wednesday, the highest total in the history of... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T21:37+0000
2022-08-17T21:37+0000
2022-08-17T21:37+0000
world
uzbekistan
saudi arabia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096906865_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_e1862f7369c31175c54d1f6197e62189.jpg
The Saudi city of Jeddah hosted the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Uzbek business council that ended in the signing of 15 cooperation agreements. They will see Saudi Arabia invest in Uzbekistan’s energy, chemical production, pharmaceutics, medicine, transport, logistics, and infrastructure and housing construction.Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a two-day state visit. He is the first sitting Uzbek president to visit the Gulf Arab country in three decades.
uzbekistan
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096906865_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3f79eaae656945de206b5fcae917461f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uzbekistan, saudi arabia
Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Deals Worth $13.1Bln
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia signed a raft of investment deals worth $13.1 billion on Wednesday, the highest total in the history of Uzbek-Saudi cooperation, the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade said.
The Saudi city of Jeddah hosted the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Uzbek business council that ended in the signing of 15 cooperation agreements. They will see Saudi Arabia invest in Uzbekistan’s energy, chemical production, pharmaceutics, medicine, transport, logistics, and infrastructure and housing construction.
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a two-day state visit. He is the first sitting Uzbek president to visit the Gulf Arab country in three decades.