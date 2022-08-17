International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/us-marines-get-new-simulator-to-train-heavy-lift-helicopter-pilots---lockheed-martin-1099711368.html
US Marines Get New Simulator to Train Heavy Lift Helicopter Pilots - Lockheed Martin
US Marines Get New Simulator to Train Heavy Lift Helicopter Pilots - Lockheed Martin
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin is supplying the US Marine Corps with an additional Containerized Flight Training Device (CFTD) with options for three... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T21:39+0000
2022-08-17T21:39+0000
military
us marine corps
lockheed martin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095052265_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_35be542594efda941037c11ec7682e37.jpg
"Lockheed Martin will provide an additional CFTD to the US Navy with options for three more under the terms of a recent contract award," the release said on Wednesday. "The United States Marines will gain additional training opportunities preparing them to operate the Sikorsky CH-53K heavy lift helicopter."The aircraft is the&nbsp;most modern and powerful helicopter in the Defense Department inventory capable of moving troops and equipment from ship to shore, and to higher altitude terrain, more quickly and effectively than ever before, the release said.The Marine Corps achieved Initial Operational Capability for the CH-53K helicopter in April following a successful test period that resulted in more than 3,000 mishap free hours flown in challenging environments and terrain, according to the release.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095052265_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a6d31d61003ae1e827185c60ace8ce0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us marine corps, lockheed martin
us marine corps, lockheed martin

US Marines Get New Simulator to Train Heavy Lift Helicopter Pilots - Lockheed Martin

21:39 GMT 17.08.2022
© Lance Cpl. Colton BrownleeA Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 conducts a lift of an external cargo load during a cargo loading and transporting exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 24, 2021.
A Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 conducts a lift of an external cargo load during a cargo loading and transporting exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
© Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin is supplying the US Marine Corps with an additional Containerized Flight Training Device (CFTD) with options for three more, the company announced in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin will provide an additional CFTD to the US Navy with options for three more under the terms of a recent contract award," the release said on Wednesday. "The United States Marines will gain additional training opportunities preparing them to operate the Sikorsky CH-53K heavy lift helicopter."
The aircraft is the most modern and powerful helicopter in the Defense Department inventory capable of moving troops and equipment from ship to shore, and to higher altitude terrain, more quickly and effectively than ever before, the release said.
“Marine pilots have smoothly transitioned from the training device to the actual CH-53K’s fly-by-wire cockpit and completed missions in the fleet environment - such as air-to-air refueling” Lockheed Martin Vice President of Training and Simulation Solutions Flash Kinloch said in the release.
The Marine Corps achieved Initial Operational Capability for the CH-53K helicopter in April following a successful test period that resulted in more than 3,000 mishap free hours flown in challenging environments and terrain, according to the release.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала