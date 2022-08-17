International
WATCH LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
US Airstrike Kills 13 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia
US Airstrike Kills 13 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States killed 13 al-Shabaab terrorists in an airstrike in Somalia last week, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Wednesday. 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
The airstrike was carried out on August 14 in a remote location near Teedaan, Somalia.Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of the Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several areas of Somalia.The al-Shabab terror group (affiliated with the al-Qaeda*) is waging an armed struggle against the federal government and controls large areas of Somalia's southern and central parts.In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the terror group in order to combat the growing threat that is poses to US partner forces.*terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
A U.S. Army soldier assigned to Site Security Team Task Force Guardian, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, provides security for a C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) at an unidentified location in Somalia Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
A U.S. Army soldier assigned to Site Security Team Task Force Guardian, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, provides security for a C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) at an unidentified location in Somalia Wednesday, June 10, 2020. No country has been involved in Somalia's future as much as the United States but now the Trump administration is thinking of withdrawing the several hundred U.S. military troops from the nation at what some experts call the worst possible time. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
