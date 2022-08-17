https://sputniknews.com/20220817/us-airstrike-kills-13-al-shabaab-terrorists-in-somalia-1099702685.html

US Airstrike Kills 13 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia

US Airstrike Kills 13 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States killed 13 al-Shabaab terrorists in an airstrike in Somalia last week, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Wednesday. 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

The airstrike was carried out on August 14 in a remote location near Teedaan, Somalia.Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of the Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several areas of Somalia.The al-Shabab terror group (affiliated with the al-Qaeda*) is waging an armed struggle against the federal government and controls large areas of Somalia's southern and central parts.In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the terror group in order to combat the growing threat that is poses to US partner forces.*terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

