Two US Judges to Pay $206Mln for Role in Scheme to Send Kids to For-Profit Jails - Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two former US judges from the state of Pennsylvania have been ordered to pay more than $206 million to the victims of a scheme they... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

"It is hereby ORDERED that: Judgment is ENTERED in favor of the plaintiffs listed in the court’s Damages Appendix against [Mark] Ciavarella and [Michael] Conahan in the amount of $106,296,945.53 in compensatory damages," US District Judge Christopher Conner said in the court document. "Punitive damages are assessed against Conahan and Ciavarella in the amount of $100,000,000.00."The court document said Ciavarella and Conahan were paid more than $2.7 million by the builder and co-owner of the two for-profit jails after the two judges helped shutdown a county-run juvenile detention center.The former judges reportedly sent a large number of juveniles, some as young as eight years old, to the for-profit detention centers for minor infractions.The fine the former judges are ordered to pay will go to more than 300 people who are part of the civil action lawsuit.

