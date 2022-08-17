https://sputniknews.com/20220817/turkey-to-host-multisectoral-business-mission-in-september-rec-says-1099697804.html

Turkey to Host Multisectoral Business Mission in September, REC Says

"The purpose of this business mission is to promote Russian producers, establish and expand trade and economic relations, find new partners among Turkish entrepreneurs, as well as exchange experiences in business development," the center reported.The REC specified that 12 companies will go to Turkey to present medical rehabilitation and diagnostic equipment, optical devices, industrial technologies, food industry products, urban infrastructure facilities, animation series, and equipment for education. Exporters will hold targeted negotiations with potential Turkish partners.The business mission will open with a plenary session "Doing Business in the Republic of Turkey: Market Entry Mechanisms and Conditions." Russian producers and representatives of the industry community, as well as Turkish associations and companies will take part in it.The participants will discuss features of entry into the Turkish market, the specifics of regulation and foreign trade activities in the country, as well as the foreign trade potential of Russian companies, the prospects for exports, taking into account the limitations and participation of Russian companies in the implementation of the problems of infrastructural development of Turkey.

