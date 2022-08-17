International
WATCH LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/switzerland-may-use-reserve-power-plants-amid-possible-electricity-shortage---council-1099705208.html
Switzerland May Use Reserve Power Plants Amid Possible Electricity Shortage, Council Says
Switzerland May Use Reserve Power Plants Amid Possible Electricity Shortage, Council Says
GENEVA, (Sputnik) - The Swiss Federal Council decided power plant operators could negotiate contracts for the use of backup power plants in case of an... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T17:35+0000
2022-08-17T17:35+0000
energy crisis in europe
europe
switzerland
power plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107748/74/1077487485_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_00b1e9986c4314c7ae9f46b168d1afbd.jpg
Given the prospect of impending electricity shortages next winter, DETEC has found that the total capacity potential of more than 300 MW may be available for use as early as February/March, according to the statement.Swiss authorities have previously announced that for the first time they may impose restrictions on energy consumption in the coming winter in case of electricity or gas shortages.Previously, the head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter.Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.
https://sputniknews.com/20220727/german-finance-minister-says-it-possible-to-extend-use-of-expiring-npps-amid-energy-crisis-1097856538.html
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107748/74/1077487485_139:0:1963:1368_1920x0_80_0_0_7a087630019467553a802cb7e2b56ff1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, switzerland, power plant
europe, switzerland, power plant

Switzerland May Use Reserve Power Plants Amid Possible Electricity Shortage, Council Says

17:35 GMT 17.08.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr / Tony Webster / Electrical power lines along Great River Road near Trempealeau, Wisconsin, at sunset
Electrical power lines along Great River Road near Trempealeau, Wisconsin, at sunset - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr / Tony Webster /
Subscribe
International
India
GENEVA, (Sputnik) - The Swiss Federal Council decided power plant operators could negotiate contracts for the use of backup power plants in case of an electricity shortage this winter, according to a statement published on Wednesday on the agency's website.
"At its meeting on August 17, 2022, the Federal Council decided that DETEC [Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications] and EAER [Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research] can conduct negotiations on using the reserve power plants", the statement said, adding that these plants, in addition to the hydroelectric ones, should be available starting from the end of winter to handle possible emergency shortage situations.
Given the prospect of impending electricity shortages next winter, DETEC has found that the total capacity potential of more than 300 MW may be available for use as early as February/March, according to the statement.
Swiss authorities have previously announced that for the first time they may impose restrictions on energy consumption in the coming winter in case of electricity or gas shortages.
Block A (R) and B, the pressurised water reactors of the nuclear power plant Biblis in the southwestern German town of Biblis (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2022
German Finance Minister Says It Possible to Extend Use of Expiring NPPs Amid Energy Crisis
27 July, 13:54 GMT
Previously, the head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter.
Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала