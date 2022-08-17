https://sputniknews.com/20220817/switzerland-may-use-reserve-power-plants-amid-possible-electricity-shortage---council-1099705208.html

Switzerland May Use Reserve Power Plants Amid Possible Electricity Shortage, Council Says

Switzerland May Use Reserve Power Plants Amid Possible Electricity Shortage, Council Says

GENEVA, (Sputnik) - The Swiss Federal Council decided power plant operators could negotiate contracts for the use of backup power plants in case of an... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T17:35+0000

2022-08-17T17:35+0000

2022-08-17T17:35+0000

energy crisis in europe

europe

switzerland

power plant

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107748/74/1077487485_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_00b1e9986c4314c7ae9f46b168d1afbd.jpg

Given the prospect of impending electricity shortages next winter, DETEC has found that the total capacity potential of more than 300 MW may be available for use as early as February/March, according to the statement.Swiss authorities have previously announced that for the first time they may impose restrictions on energy consumption in the coming winter in case of electricity or gas shortages.Previously, the head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter.Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.

https://sputniknews.com/20220727/german-finance-minister-says-it-possible-to-extend-use-of-expiring-npps-amid-energy-crisis-1097856538.html

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, switzerland, power plant