International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/state-dept-says-no-meetings-to-preview-with-antonov-russian-officials-on-thursday-1099708558.html
State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thursday
State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thursday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that there are no meetings to preview for Thursday between US officials and... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T20:09+0000
2022-08-17T20:09+0000
world
us-russia relations
us state department
visas
anatoly antonov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083426418_0:135:3157:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_5c515fa7b68794b91ca74eef8e34e223.jpg
Earlier in the day, Antonov said he will visit the State Department on Thursday to meet with US officials to discuss issues about facilitating visas for Russian officials who will travel to New York City to attend high-level week at the United Nations in September.With respect to foreign diplomats traveling to the United Nations, Price said that the United States, as the host country of the UN, has a special obligation to facilitate the travel of those taking part in UN activities.Antonov said the Russian Embassy in the United States has urged the White House and the State Department to immediately issue visas to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and all members of the Russian delegation for a visit to the UN General Assembly in September.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083426418_214:0:2943:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf849af33c20c9233187c6b0c6457cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-russia relations, us state department, visas, anatoly antonov
us-russia relations, us state department, visas, anatoly antonov

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thursday

20:09 GMT 17.08.2022
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankAmbassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United States of America Anatoly Antonov during a briefing at the State Duma of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United States of America Anatoly Antonov during a briefing at the State Duma of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that there are no meetings to preview for Thursday between US officials and Russian officials, including Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov.
Earlier in the day, Antonov said he will visit the State Department on Thursday to meet with US officials to discuss issues about facilitating visas for Russian officials who will travel to New York City to attend high-level week at the United Nations in September.
"I don't have any meetings with Russian officials, including the Ambassador to read out for tomorrow, but if we have anything to share tomorrow, we will," Price said during a press briefing.
With respect to foreign diplomats traveling to the United Nations, Price said that the United States, as the host country of the UN, has a special obligation to facilitate the travel of those taking part in UN activities.
Antonov said the Russian Embassy in the United States has urged the White House and the State Department to immediately issue visas to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and all members of the Russian delegation for a visit to the UN General Assembly in September.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала