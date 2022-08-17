https://sputniknews.com/20220817/state-dept-says-no-meetings-to-preview-with-antonov-russian-officials-on-thursday-1099708558.html

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thursday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that there are no meetings to preview for Thursday between US officials and...

Earlier in the day, Antonov said he will visit the State Department on Thursday to meet with US officials to discuss issues about facilitating visas for Russian officials who will travel to New York City to attend high-level week at the United Nations in September.With respect to foreign diplomats traveling to the United Nations, Price said that the United States, as the host country of the UN, has a special obligation to facilitate the travel of those taking part in UN activities.Antonov said the Russian Embassy in the United States has urged the White House and the State Department to immediately issue visas to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and all members of the Russian delegation for a visit to the UN General Assembly in September.

