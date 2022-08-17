https://sputniknews.com/20220817/seoul-not-seeking-forceful-regime-change-in-north-korea-president-1099685284.html

Seoul Not Seeking Forceful Regime Change in North Korea: President

Seoul Not Seeking Forceful Regime Change in North Korea: President

SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea cannot guarantee the stability of the current government system in North Korea, but does not seek a regime change, South Korean... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T07:59+0000

2022-08-17T07:59+0000

2022-08-17T07:59+0000

world

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

south korea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083130642_0:423:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a213092128ffee13b4bcae3f9eeed53.jpg

"A guarantee of the system preservation? The South Korean government cannot provide this, but neither I, nor our government are seeking a coarse or violent change in the status quo in the North Korean region," Yoon said at a press conference marking his 100 days in office.Peace between South and North Korea is of utmost importance, but if North Korea changes in some way as a result of economic or diplomatic assistance from Seoul, then South Korea will only welcome such changes, Yoon said.He noted that South Korea must first show that it is ready for such a dialogue and then expect reciprocal steps from North Korea.Earlier on Monday, Yoon said on the occasion of the National Liberation Day of Korea that his country is prepared to realize an ambitious plan of a step-by-step improvement of North Korea's economy if it starts a denuclearization process. South Korea has declared its readiness to significantly contribute to the development of energy, trade, agriculture and other areas of North Korea.In 1953, South and North Koreas reached an Armistice Agreement that ended the three-year war. However, formally, the Korean Peninsula is still at war because it ended without a peace treaty.

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

democratic republic of north korea (dprk), south korea