https://sputniknews.com/20220817/russian-producers-to-participate-in-2022-istanbul-food-expo-rec-says-1099699038.html

Russian Producers to Participate in 2022 Istanbul Food Expo, REC Says

Russian Producers to Participate in 2022 Istanbul Food Expo, REC Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian producers under the umbrella brand “Made in Russia” will showcase their products at World Food Istanbul Expo 2022, which will be... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T13:58+0000

2022-08-17T13:58+0000

2022-08-17T13:58+0000

world

russian export center jsc (rec)

turkey

made in russia brand

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081391709_0:103:3275:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_d2d05d2158eb6915431505894f02e901.jpg

Under the “Made in Russia” umbrella brand, Russian companies will present their products at the World Food Istanbul Expo 2022, the international exhibition of food, beverages, food processing, storage, refrigeration systems, logistics and equipment for stores, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) has reported.The Russian exposition will occupy more than 300 square meters in the Istanbul Expo Center. The companies will present their products and hold business meetings with the heads of trading companies, retailers, distributors and representatives of regional authorities. Participants will discuss current consumer trends and opportunities to promote products in the Turkish market. World Food Istanbul is the most important food technology event in the region. More than a thousand brand manufacturers from the Middle East, North Africa, the Balkans and Europe intend to participate in this event. Furthermore, the exhibition is the largest event for industry companies that operate in the Turkish market, ranging from large wholesale buyers to supermarkets and catering organizations. More than 3,500 professionals are planning to visit the fair organized by the CNR Holding Group.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian export center jsc (rec), turkey, made in russia brand