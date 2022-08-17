https://sputniknews.com/20220817/russian-producers-to-participate-in-2022-istanbul-food-expo-rec-says-1099699038.html
Russian Producers to Participate in 2022 Istanbul Food Expo, REC Says
Russian Producers to Participate in 2022 Istanbul Food Expo, REC Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian producers under the umbrella brand "Made in Russia" will showcase their products at World Food Istanbul Expo 2022, which will be...
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian producers under the umbrella brand “Made in Russia” will showcase their products at World Food Istanbul Expo 2022, which will be held from August 31 to September 3 in Turkey.
Under the “Made in Russia” umbrella brand, Russian companies will present their products at the World Food Istanbul Expo 2022, the international exhibition of food, beverages, food processing, storage, refrigeration systems, logistics and equipment for stores, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) has reported.
"Thirteen Russian companies will bring confectionery and healthy snacks, fat and meat products, soft drinks, caviar and seafood, cereals and unique Adygean salt to Turkey, as well as present the latest technology of food packaging," the report read.
The Russian exposition
will occupy more than 300 square meters in the Istanbul Expo Center. The companies will present their products and hold business meetings with the heads of trading companies, retailers, distributors and representatives of regional authorities. Participants will discuss current consumer trends and opportunities to promote products in the Turkish market.
World Food Istanbul is the most important food technology event in the region. More than a thousand brand manufacturers from the Middle East, North Africa, the Balkans and Europe intend to participate in this event. Furthermore, the exhibition is the largest event for industry companies that operate in the Turkish market, ranging from large wholesale buyers to supermarkets and catering organizations. More than 3,500 professionals are planning to visit the fair organized by the CNR Holding Group.