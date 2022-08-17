https://sputniknews.com/20220817/russian-finance-ministry-says-attempts-to-recognize-russian-diamonds-as-bloody-unfounded-1099702469.html

Russian Finance Ministry Says Attempts to Recognize Russian Diamonds as 'Bloody' Unfounded

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian finance ministry said on Wednesday that proposals of some Western countries to label Russian diamonds "bloody" are unfounded... 17.08.2022

russia

diamonds

west

sanctions

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States, the European Union, and Canada have called for labeling Russian diamonds "bloody" over the conflict in Ukraine, the New York Times reported, citing a US State Department official, George Cajati.The ministry added that the Russian system of state control over the production, import, and export of rough diamonds formed the basis of the Kimberley Process certification system.According to the ministry, the proposals to recognize Russian diamonds as non-compliant with the requirements of the Kimberley Process show a low level of awareness among the proposals' initiators.The Kimberley Process was established in 2000 by a United Nations resolution to prevent the flow of "conflict" or "blood" diamonds, which have been illegally mined, and the proceeds from the sale of which are used to finance regional conflicts and terrorist groups. More than 80 countries are members of the organization.

west

diamonds, west, sanctions