Russian Exit Will 'Cripple' ISS Unless US Congress Acts - NASA Advisory Council Members

17.08.2022

Roscosmos Executive Director for Piloted Spaceflights Sergey Krikalev said earlier this month that Russia is looking into potential projects to replace the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024.The NASA advisers said the ISS would be impaired if Moscow decides to leave because Russia supplies the propulsion-control elements of the station. However, they added, Northrup-Grumman’s Cygnus cargo vehicle could provide reboost in lieu of Roscosmos’s cooperation while SpaceX is evaluating if it could use its Dragon Cargo modules to do the same.Research conducted on board the ISS advanced treatment of cancer and other diseases, the duo noted, and is home to the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a unique instrument searching for evidence of dark matter in deep space.Hutchison and Harman also said, despite Moscow’s threats, channels of communication remain open and Russia is still working with the ISS.Hutchison served as US envoy to NATO from 2017-2021 and Harman served in the US House representing California for around 15 years.Krikalev earlier this month said Russia's decision to leave the ISS will be based on a technical evaluation, but no changes will be made until 2024.

