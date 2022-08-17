International
Russian Embassy in US Says Spoke to Vinnik, He Does Not Complain About Health
Russian Embassy in US Says Spoke to Vinnik, He Does Not Complain About Health
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian diplomats spoke on the phone with Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, extradited to the United States, he does not complain about his... 17.08.2022
"A telephone conversation was held with Alexander Vinnik, who is in Santa Rita Jail in California. He has no complaints about his health. He is currently undergoing quarantine procedures," the embassy said.Vinnik, who denies his charges, is accused of financial crimes by US authorities, including money laundering through his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e. Prosecutors allege the platform enabled criminal activity by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.
Russian Embassy in US Says Spoke to Vinnik, He Does Not Complain About Health

02:00 GMT 17.08.2022
Alexander Vinnik (C), who headed BTC-e, an exchange he operated for the cyber currency, is escorted by police after Greece's Supreme Court has ruled on December 13, 2017 in favor of extraditing the Russian suspect to the United States to stand trial for allegedly laundering billions of dollars using the virtual currency bitcoin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian diplomats spoke on the phone with Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, extradited to the United States, he does not complain about his health, and is undergoing quarantine procedures in prison, the Russian Embassy to the United States said in a statement.
"A telephone conversation was held with Alexander Vinnik, who is in Santa Rita Jail in California. He has no complaints about his health. He is currently undergoing quarantine procedures," the embassy said.
Vinnik, who denies his charges, is accused of financial crimes by US authorities, including money laundering through his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e. Prosecutors allege the platform enabled criminal activity by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.
