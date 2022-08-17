https://sputniknews.com/20220817/russian-embassy-in-us-says-spoke-to-vinnik-he-does-not-complain-about-health-1099678159.html

Russian Embassy in US Says Spoke to Vinnik, He Does Not Complain About Health

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian diplomats spoke on the phone with Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, extradited to the United States, he does not complain about his... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

"A telephone conversation was held with Alexander Vinnik, who is in Santa Rita Jail in California. He has no complaints about his health. He is currently undergoing quarantine procedures," the embassy said.Vinnik, who denies his charges, is accused of financial crimes by US authorities, including money laundering through his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e. Prosecutors allege the platform enabled criminal activity by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.

