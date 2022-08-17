https://sputniknews.com/20220817/russian-embassy-in-us-says-spoke-to-vinnik-he-does-not-complain-about-health-1099678159.html
Russian Embassy in US Says Spoke to Vinnik, He Does Not Complain About Health
Russian Embassy in US Says Spoke to Vinnik, He Does Not Complain About Health
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian diplomats spoke on the phone with Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, extradited to the United States, he does not complain about his... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T02:00+0000
2022-08-17T02:00+0000
2022-08-17T02:00+0000
world
alexander vinnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099404874_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_7922ca038c1b5c258a1d989030a7ba4f.jpg
"A telephone conversation was held with Alexander Vinnik, who is in Santa Rita Jail in California. He has no complaints about his health. He is currently undergoing quarantine procedures," the embassy said.Vinnik, who denies his charges, is accused of financial crimes by US authorities, including money laundering through his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e. Prosecutors allege the platform enabled criminal activity by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099404874_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5d24c5613b8411f7fa5bc97aceaddfcb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
alexander vinnik
Russian Embassy in US Says Spoke to Vinnik, He Does Not Complain About Health
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian diplomats spoke on the phone with Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, extradited to the United States, he does not complain about his health, and is undergoing quarantine procedures in prison, the Russian Embassy to the United States said in a statement.
"A telephone conversation was held with Alexander Vinnik, who is in Santa Rita Jail in California. He has no complaints about his health. He is currently undergoing quarantine procedures," the embassy said.
Vinnik, who denies his charges, is accused of financial crimes by US authorities, including money laundering through his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e. Prosecutors allege the platform enabled criminal activity by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.