https://sputniknews.com/20220817/russia-venezuela-discussing-boosting-cooperation-on-food-security---ambassador-1099711804.html
Russia, Venezuela Discussing Boosting Cooperation on Food Security - Ambassador
Russia, Venezuela Discussing Boosting Cooperation on Food Security - Ambassador
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov said he had discussed with Venezuelan Agriculture Minister Wilmar Castro the... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T21:55+0000
2022-08-17T21:55+0000
2022-08-17T21:55+0000
americas
venezuela
russia
food security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/03/1094436085_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e7dfca18e8c82b648ae25c8e4ad6202.jpg
"I have discussed with minister Wilmar Castro the ways to boost cooperation on ensuring food security amid the US and European sanctions," the Russian diplomat tweeted.Both Russia and Venezuela are facing massive sanctions imposed by the Western nations.Venezuela is under sanctions because the West refuses to recognize Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president of the country while Russia because of its military operation in Ukraine.
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/03/1094436085_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_370aa89d9905cd6d8d77138e44bf1cb5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
venezuela, russia, food security
venezuela, russia, food security
Russia, Venezuela Discussing Boosting Cooperation on Food Security - Ambassador
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov said he had discussed with Venezuelan Agriculture Minister Wilmar Castro the bilateral cooperation on food security.
"I have discussed with minister Wilmar Castro the ways to boost cooperation on ensuring food security amid the US and European sanctions," the Russian diplomat tweeted.
Both Russia and Venezuela are facing massive sanctions imposed by the Western nations.
Venezuela is under sanctions because the West refuses to recognize Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president of the country while Russia because of its military operation in Ukraine.