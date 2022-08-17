https://sputniknews.com/20220817/russia-venezuela-discussing-boosting-cooperation-on-food-security---ambassador-1099711804.html

"I have discussed with minister Wilmar Castro the ways to boost cooperation on ensuring food security amid the US and European sanctions," the Russian diplomat tweeted.Both Russia and Venezuela are facing massive sanctions imposed by the Western nations.Venezuela is under sanctions because the West refuses to recognize Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president of the country while Russia because of its military operation in Ukraine.

