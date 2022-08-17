International
Russia, Venezuela Discussing Boosting Cooperation on Food Security - Ambassador
Russia, Venezuela Discussing Boosting Cooperation on Food Security - Ambassador
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov said he had discussed with Venezuelan Agriculture Minister Wilmar Castro the... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
"I have discussed with minister Wilmar Castro the ways to boost cooperation on ensuring food security amid the US and European sanctions," the Russian diplomat tweeted.Both Russia and Venezuela are facing massive sanctions imposed by the Western nations.Venezuela is under sanctions because the West refuses to recognize Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president of the country while Russia because of its military operation in Ukraine.
Russia, Venezuela Discussing Boosting Cooperation on Food Security - Ambassador

21:55 GMT 17.08.2022
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
Russian Ambassador to Venezuela, Sergey Melik Bagdasarov, center, stands in front of a mural featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin and the late President Hugo Chavez, during an event to inaugurate a basketball and soccer venue, in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
International
India
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov said he had discussed with Venezuelan Agriculture Minister Wilmar Castro the bilateral cooperation on food security.
"I have discussed with minister Wilmar Castro the ways to boost cooperation on ensuring food security amid the US and European sanctions," the Russian diplomat tweeted.
Both Russia and Venezuela are facing massive sanctions imposed by the Western nations.
Venezuela is under sanctions because the West refuses to recognize Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president of the country while Russia because of its military operation in Ukraine.
