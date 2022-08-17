https://sputniknews.com/20220817/russia-dismantles-hizb-ut-tahrir-cell-coordinated-by-ukraine-in-crimea-federal-security-service-1099687306.html

Russia Dismantles Hizb ut-Tahrir Cell Coordinated By Ukraine in Crimea: Federal Security Service

The Russian Federal Security Service has stated that they had dismantled a Hizb ut-Tahrir cell coordinated by Ukraine in Crimea. 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

