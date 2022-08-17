International
BREAKING: Russia Dismantles Hizb ut-Tahrir Cell Coordinated By Ukraine in Crimea: Federal Security Service
Russia Dismantles Hizb ut-Tahrir Cell Coordinated By Ukraine in Crimea: Federal Security Service
The Russian Federal Security Service has stated that they had dismantled a Hizb ut-Tahrir cell coordinated by Ukraine in Crimea.
08:47 GMT 17.08.2022
