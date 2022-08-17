https://sputniknews.com/20220817/putin-collective-west-purposely-destroying-european-security-system-nato-moving-east-1099676394.html

The collective West is "purposely destroying the European security system with NATO moving further east," said Russia's President Vladimir Putin, addressing... 17.08.2022

Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss Russia. Russia's president Vladimir Putin addressed the current 10th Annual Moscow Conference on International Security yesterday, saying that "the collective West is purposely destroying the European security system with NATO moving further east."Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Chris Hedges' latest article in Common Dreams. Chris posits that "civilizations are not murdered but commit suicide. They fail to adapt to a crisis, ensuring their own obliteration." He also suggested that our current civilization's collapse "will be unique in size, magnified by the destructive force of our fossil fuel-driven industrial society. But it will replicate the familiar collapse patterns that toppled past civilizations. "George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Asia. George talks about the Pentagon dramatically ramping up its strike capabilities in the Asia-Pacific and actively working on the diplomatic front to station ballistic, hypersonic, and anti-missile interceptor missiles in the region.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is facing harsh criticisms after ending his state's participation in a federal rent assistance program designed to shield "tens of thousands of people facing eviction during the economic upheaval of the Covid pandemic.Tunde Osazua, on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP's "U.S. Out of Africa" Network, joins us to discuss Africa. Congo's Army reported that Burundian troops entered the Democratic Republic of Congo as the first deployment of an East African regional force designed to quell crush rebel violence.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss his latest article in Consortium News called "Sometimes Humanity Gets it Right."Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. He talks about the UN envoy seeking to expand the Yemen truce to spur ceasefire talks, a Saudi academic sentenced to 34 years in prison after expressing support for women's rights, and the Hamas denying negotiating with Saudis on detainees held in Riyadh.Miko Peled, author, and activist, joins us to discuss a Mint Press News article about liberal Zionists. The article posits that the liberal Zionist voice, which many people mistake for actual support for justice in Palestine, is actually "toxic and dangerous and probably serves Israel and its brutal, racist agenda more than any other ideology."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

