Pence Says He Would 'Consider' Testifying Before the January 6 Committee

On Wednesday, former Vice President Mike Pence said he would “consider” participating in the House January 6 committee, which was created to investigate the... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

While speaking at an event titled Politics and Eggs at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, Pence said he would consider an invitation to participate in the January 6 committee, but not without “due consideration.”“It’d be unprecedented in history for a vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t want to prejudge, so if there was ever any formal invitation rendered to us, we’d give it due consideration.”Pence defied Trump during the 2020 presidential election and confirmed then President-elect Joe Biden as the winner, crushing Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the election. Pence’s support of American democracy was in defiance of Trump and his supporters who had been falsely claiming that Pence had the power to overturn the outcome.On January 6, Pence was rushed to safety by security after Trump supporters broke into the Capitol Building, with some rioters yelling, “Hang Mike Pence!”“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said in a speech in early February of this year to the conservative Federalist Society in Florida. “I had no right to overturn the election.”When asked if the House committee planned on requesting Pence to participate in the hearings, a spokesperson for the team declined to comment.Despite Pence’s claim that it would be “unprecedented” for a vice president to testify before a congressional committee, some presidents and vice presidents have done so between the years of 1862 and 1983, including then-President Gerald Ford (who was also a former Vice President), who testified before a congressional committee on his decision to pardon former-President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal.

