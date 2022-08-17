https://sputniknews.com/20220817/north-korea-reportedly-fires-two-cruise-missiles-into-yellow-sea-1099680004.html
North Korea Reportedly Fires Two Cruise Missiles Into Yellow Sea
05:26 GMT 17.08.2022 (Updated: 05:48 GMT 17.08.2022)
Earlier, Pyongyang reportedly fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.
North Korea launched two cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea on Wednesday as part of tests, according to the Yonhap news agency, with reference to the South Korean military.
"This morning, North Korea launched two cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea from South Pyongan province," a military official said.
On August 15, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that South Korea was ready to facilitate the development of the North's economy, energy, trade and agriculture sectors and employ international investment initiatives if Pyongyang starts a real denuclearization process.
The plan presupposes a large-scale food program, assistance in establishing industrial infrastructure, electric supply transmission and distribution, as well as the modernization of ports and airports to set up international trade, the president said.
Since the end of 2017, Pyongyang had maintained a voluntary moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems. However, in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un decided to consider the resumption of "all temporarily suspended activities" due to what he described as hostile policy on the part of the United States.