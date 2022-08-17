International
LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and Serbian President Vucic Hold Joint Press Conference
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and Serbian President Vucic Hold Joint Press Conference
Earlier this month, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg amid recent tensions in Kosovo.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are giving a joint press conference after a bilateral meeting at NATO's headquarters in Brussels. The Serbian president's visit to the NATO HQ follows a recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade regards as a breakaway region, that was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1.Tensions at the border pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on condition that the roadblocks be removed.
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and Serbian President Vucic Hold Joint Press Conference

14:09 GMT 17.08.2022
© Ruptly
