NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and Kosovo’s Kurti Give Joint News Conference

Earlier today, Jens Stoltenberg held a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti are giving a joint news conference after bilateral talks in Brussels.The prime minister of Kosovo’s visit to Brussels follows recent tensions in Kosovo. The tensions were caused by Pristina's announcement to introduce new border regulations beginning on August 1. The measures would have restricted entry from Serbia with Serbian-issued identification documents and license plates, which would need to be exchanged for Kosovo-issued documents at the border.Pristina decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1 on the condition that the roadblocks the local Serbs erected be removed.Belgrade considers Kosovo and Metohija to be part of Serbia, a position that is also enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 1422.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

