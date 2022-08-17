https://sputniknews.com/20220817/nato-secretary-general-stoltenberg-and-kosovos-kurti-give-joint-news-conference-1099684234.html
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and Kosovo’s Kurti Give Joint News Conference
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and Kosovo’s Kurti Give Joint News Conference
Earlier today, Jens Stoltenberg held a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T15:14+0000
2022-08-17T15:14+0000
2022-08-17T15:14+0000
world
jens stoltenberg
albin kurti
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099701521_0:1:599:337_1920x0_80_0_0_95b8c708300cec044651619d5fbcd9c8.png
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti are giving a joint news conference after bilateral talks in Brussels.The prime minister of Kosovo’s visit to Brussels follows recent tensions in Kosovo. The tensions were caused by Pristina's announcement to introduce new border regulations beginning on August 1. The measures would have restricted entry from Serbia with Serbian-issued identification documents and license plates, which would need to be exchanged for Kosovo-issued documents at the border.Pristina decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1 on the condition that the roadblocks the local Serbs erected be removed.Belgrade considers Kosovo and Metohija to be part of Serbia, a position that is also enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 1422.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099701521_73:0:524:338_1920x0_80_0_0_49caf2b246cfad428868ed5d17b1a2fb.png
Stoltenberg and Kurti give news conference in Brussels
Stoltenberg and Kurti give news conference in Brussels
2022-08-17T15:14+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jens stoltenberg, albin kurti, nato, видео
jens stoltenberg, albin kurti, nato, видео
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and Kosovo’s Kurti Give Joint News Conference
Earlier today, Jens Stoltenberg held a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti are giving a joint news conference after bilateral talks in Brussels.
The prime minister of Kosovo’s visit to Brussels follows recent tensions in Kosovo. The tensions were caused by Pristina's announcement to introduce new border regulations beginning on August 1. The measures would have restricted entry from Serbia with Serbian-issued identification documents and license plates, which would need to be exchanged for Kosovo-issued documents at the border.
Pristina decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1 on the condition that the roadblocks the local Serbs erected be removed.
Belgrade considers Kosovo and Metohija to be part of Serbia, a position that is also enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 1422.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!