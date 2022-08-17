https://sputniknews.com/20220817/moscow-and-jakarta-could-do-something-big-together-says-indonesian-military-analyst-1099698727.html

Moscow and Jakarta Could Do 'Something Big' Together, Says Indonesian Military Analyst

One of the guests of this year's MCIS and ARMY forum – Indonesian military and defense analyst Connie Rahakundini Bakrie – shared her views on the situation in Ukraine and Taiwan, as well as on other geopolitical topics, with Sputnik on the sidelines of the international events.Sputnik: You have attended both the ARMY 2022 forum and the MCIS conference. What are your impressions from the program at both of these events so far? Is there anything in particular that impressed you?Connie Rahakundini Bakrie: First of all, about the ARMY forum. I think it's very impressive the way Russia has built its military, industrial and technological capabilities. And I can tell that also from how some countries represent their development of defense industry capabilities, which are very close to Russia, like Iran, and other countries from the Asia-Pacific and from Africa. So I believe that this is actually an example of how a country can survive in terms of the defense industry, especially for the weaponry of the future.For example, yesterday I tried to go into the cockpit of a Sukhoi and I sent every detail to Jakarta on how close Sukhoi Su-57 stealth technology is to the F35 or F22, therefore I really hope we can have it because we definitely need a stealth fighter to balance our neighboring countries. I really hope that we can get it from Russia. Not only from the West.What also interested me is President Putin’s perspective regarding the balancing of the world, and how Russia’s naval doctrine changed accordingly. This is very interesting from his speech, that I recorded.I believe that President Putin’s dream is like [forer Indonesia President] Sukarno’s dreams – it is about how to make the world not only balanced but good for everybody and every nation. This has reminded me of the Sukarno movement.My visit to Moscow this time is really something that is very touching because I think Russia with China, Africa and Latin American countries is going to do something big. India will also be there.I wonder if President Putin or Russia will put [their] trust in Indonesia as the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) initiator - which Sukarno’s legacy is leading us to assume. I think Indonesia and other NAM countries can do something big together with Russia. It is about time we wane hegemonic principal for a better and more secure world.Sputnik: How hard is it for Indonesia to withstand pressure from the West? This year we saw that at G20, where your country was a host, there was a lot of stress for the organizers because G7 nations that are also part of G20 wanted to exclude Moscow from the meetings. Would it be possible for Jakarta to withstand all that pressure and practice an independent foreign policy?Connie Rahakundini Bakrie: Of course, I mentioned the Non-Alignment Movement because we can be friends with anyone and be active with anyone. If some people saw our Supra Garuda Shield exercises - military exercises, which were held very close to the Natuna Islands, people wondered whether we want to face China together with the United States and its allies.In my point of view - we are not any country’s allies. With this, I wish that Indonesia may soon hold exercises with China, with Russia, with any other non-US allies, maybe in the part of Papua, eastern part of Indonesia.This is also to show that Indonesia will keep practicing a balanced approach in the Asia-Pacific. Because of that, we have to be very, very serious on how to develop our military doctrine, exercises, logistic system, procurement and military technology, and I think Russia is one of the objectives.The [MCIS] meeting this morning - I think it is very interesting because we are going to see a speech from President Putin, from [Russia’s Minister of Defense] Sergey Shoygu, and then from Belarussian officials.Another panel on the list in the evening is with India, and it makes me wonder whether India is going to leave the Quad [Quadrilateral Security Dialogue - a strategic security pact between Australia, India, Japan, and the US].If India is going to leave the Quad – this is very interesting, because the Taiwan issue, which is driven by the Biden cabinet, or, let’s say [by Nancy] Pelosi, is very dangerous for ASEAN unity. I believe if Taiwan is being pushed, ASEAN will break apart, because some ASEAN countries are part of FPDA [Five Power Defense Arrangements - a series of defense relationships between Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the UK].So I definitely agree with President Putin when he says [that powers should] not touch the Taiwan issue because it is part of the One-China policy, and we cannot do anything about it. Non-interference is a strong commitment we all need to keep.Sputnik: This year, Indonesia had to balance its G20 policies because of pressure from the West over the situation in Ukraine, and next year your country will be hosting ASEAN meetings. Will it be also a challenge for Jakarta to keep the balance within the ASEAN group over the Taiwan issue in the same manner, and are there any new alliances that could be formed?Connie Rahakundini Bakrie: I don't think so. I spoke with the minister of foreign affairs. I think we know exactly what our position is, and therefore actually I think we would like to get closer to every nation, including Russia.Some people believe that Indonesia is “part of the United States”, because of our joint exercises, for example, but I don't think so. We are not “part” of anyone, we only want to be friends with anyone. As a NAM nation, we strongly believe that your enemy is not automatically my enemy.I spoke to Dr. Kristiyanto, a geopolitical expert from UNHAN [Indonesian Defense University], for example. And he also believes that we have to push for BRICS even faster. For me, beyond BRICS the one that we have to push for is “the new G8”, mentioned by [Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav] Volodin.I think the new G8 should include Russia, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, and so on, because we have to push for balance in the world in a way that our sovereignty, our prosperity, our security will be good for all nations and humankind.Sputnik: Over many of your interviews, you pointed at NATO’s involvement in provoking Russia in Ukraine. What is your opinion on Moscow’s special military operation?Connie Rahakundini Bakrie: The Ukraine issue is a long story. I respect whatever Russia decided about it. Russia is a big nation with a grand history. The system works well. So I believe President Putin did not decide it himself. This is the decision made by the system.Some people think he decided it himself, but it’s not like that – I think that it is the system of the country, and I believe that it’s good for the security and the future of Russia’s national interest.The thing that upset me is why the US and all these NATO countries punished Russia in ways that are against international law – like taking funds and property of Russian civilians. I think that is against international law. No one did this to American citizens after their invasions of Libya, Iraq and so on.Now, we have to learn from the latest issues and not allow this Ukraine conflict to move into Taiwan. This is what I feel very strongly: [the US and NATO] don’t know how to get out of Ukraine, and they are trying to move the war to Taiwan.I think somehow they have lost. In my perspective, whatever they tried to do in Russia actually doesn’t affect Russia. Now I’m here, I can see for myself, actually, that it’s even stronger. So I think because they don’t know what to do – [the US and NATO] have created this Taiwan issue out of the blue. And all Asian countries have to reject that.If this is a One-China policy – this is in the interests of China. But if this is a Two-Chinas, then let’s talk to the United Nations on what to do with Taiwan, because up to this day, Indonesia doesn’t treat Taiwan as a real nation, we don’t have diplomatic representation and an ambassador, we only have a trade office, and some countries also treat Taiwan that way.So, I think we have to be very fair – confusing One-China/Two-China policies is dangerous for the future of the Asia Pacific, and I think the United Nations has to come and sound clear. If the United Nations doesn’t work - why don’t all the countries that have a clear mind debate that?I remember President Sukarno once left the United Nations because the UN, in his opinion, did not do the right and fair thing.Russia, China and some countries in the Asia Pacific should be asking the same question, and doing the same thing, because if we are just quiet, the Asia Pacific is soon going to become a “danger zone” – if you see now the position of the FPDA, the Quad, the AUKUS, I think it could very well happen they become the new NATO of Asia Pacific.

