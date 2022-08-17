https://sputniknews.com/20220817/mike-pompeo-gets-sued-for-spying-on-julian-assange-visitors-1099675697.html
Mike Pompeo Gets Sued for Spying on Julian Assange Visitors
Mike Pompeo Gets Sued for Spying on Julian Assange Visitors
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Jill Biden being sick with COVID19, and Julian Assange's lawyers suing the CIA.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Prime Minister Debates, Energy in Europe, and Threats to Strike Nuclear Plants in UkraineReese Everson - Author, Attorney, and Women's Rights Advocate | The DOJ is Acting Like a Clown Show, Black Trump Supporters, and Abortion LawIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ian Shilling about President Zelensky's erratic behavior, Crimea, and Ukraine running out of soldiers. Ian discussed the recruitment of soldiers up to the age seventy in Ukraine and Ukraine military strikes near nuclear reactors. Ian commented on the Prime Minister debates and British citizens upset with their leadership options.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Reese Everson about the unprecendet raid on Donald Trump, the Fourth Amendment, abortion laws. Reese explained her opinion of the FBI raid on former President Trump and the lack of consistent reasons the DOJ has given. Reese discussed how black Americans have no political home in America and the ways black Trump supporters have been shunned by others within the black community.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Prime Minister Debates, Energy in Europe, and Threats to Strike Nuclear Plants in Ukraine
Reese Everson - Author, Attorney, and Women's Rights Advocate | The DOJ is Acting Like a Clown Show, Black Trump Supporters, and Abortion Law
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ian Shilling about President Zelensky's erratic behavior, Crimea, and Ukraine running out of soldiers. Ian discussed the recruitment of soldiers up to the age seventy in Ukraine and Ukraine military strikes near nuclear reactors. Ian commented on the Prime Minister debates and British citizens upset with their leadership options.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Reese Everson about the unprecendet raid on Donald Trump, the Fourth Amendment, abortion laws. Reese explained her opinion of the FBI raid on former President Trump and the lack of consistent reasons the DOJ has given. Reese discussed how black Americans have no political home in America and the ways black Trump supporters have been shunned by others within the black community.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik