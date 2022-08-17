https://sputniknews.com/20220817/liz-cheney-vows-to-keep-fighting-trump-after-wyoming-loss-1099698088.html

Liz Cheney Vows to Keep Fighting Trump After Wyoming Loss

Liz Cheney Vows to Keep Fighting Trump After Wyoming Loss

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Rep. Liz Cheney has vowed to keep fighting Donald Trump after conceding defeat in the Wyoming Republican primary to Trump-backed... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T13:16+0000

2022-08-17T13:16+0000

2022-08-17T13:16+0000

americas

us

donald trump

liz cheney

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083687044_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_938a73714cd795af02da2ef6fd7e9d71.jpg

"This primary election is over. But now the real work begins," she told a crowd of supporters late on Tuesday.The Wyoming congresswoman has made her name as an anti-Trump Republican and continued to vow Tuesday that she would do whatever it takes to ensure Trump would never be re-elected as president after the January 6 Capitol riot. She was one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the event.Cheney told NBC that she planned to join a coalition of Republicans, Democrats, and independents, saying a broad, united front was necessary to keep Trump out of office. Her spokesperson also told Politico that she planned to launch an organization in the coming weeks to educate Americans about the "ongoing threat to our republic."In response to rumors that she is contemplating a run for the presidency herself, Cheney told NBC that she would make a decision "in the coming months."

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, donald trump, liz cheney