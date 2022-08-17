https://sputniknews.com/20220817/liz-cheney-vows-to-keep-fighting-trump-after-wyoming-loss-1099698088.html
Liz Cheney Vows to Keep Fighting Trump After Wyoming Loss
donald trump
liz cheney
News
en_EN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Rep. Liz Cheney has vowed to keep fighting Donald Trump after conceding defeat in the Wyoming Republican primary to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman.
"This primary election is over. But now the real work begins," she told a crowd of supporters late on Tuesday.
The Wyoming congresswoman has made her name as an anti-Trump
Republican and continued to vow Tuesday that she would do whatever it takes to ensure Trump would never be re-elected as president after the January 6 Capitol riot. She was one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the event.
Cheney told
NBC that she planned to join a coalition of Republicans, Democrats, and independents, saying a broad, united front was necessary to keep Trump out of office. Her spokesperson also told Politico that she planned to launch an organization in the coming weeks to educate Americans about the "ongoing threat to our republic."
In response to rumors that she is contemplating a run for the presidency herself, Cheney told NBC that she would make a decision "in the coming months."