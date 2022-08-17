LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donetsk - DPR

In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics appealed for help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Armed Forces as well as allied forces of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk are continuing to advance as part of the special operation in Ukraine. However, Kiev's forces persist in their attacks on the territory of Donbass, targeting civilians.
Earlier this month, the head of the Zaporozhye region signed a decree on holding a referendum to join Russia.
