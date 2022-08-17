International
BREAKING: North Korea Reportedly Fires Two Cruise Missiles Into Yellow Sea
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/live-updates-ukrainian-forces-continue-to-shell-donetsk---dpr-1099679210.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donetsk - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donetsk - DPR
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics appealed for help to defend them from... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T04:49+0000
2022-08-17T04:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098102831_120:0:1313:671_1920x0_80_0_0_32d0399020cf9d5ae56463d194259cc9.jpg
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098102831_269:0:1164:671_1920x0_80_0_0_6c2b0426484c2727e656551d98bd57a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Shelling of Donetsk - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donetsk - DPR

04:49 GMT 17.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics appealed for help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Armed Forces as well as allied forces of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk are continuing to advance as part of the special operation in Ukraine. However, Kiev's forces persist in their attacks on the territory of Donbass, targeting civilians.
Earlier this month, the head of the Zaporozhye region signed a decree on holding a referendum to join Russia.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:49 GMT 17.08.2022
Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donetsk - DPR
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала