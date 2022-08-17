International
BREAKING: Russia Dismantles Hizb ut-Tahrir Cell Coordinated By Ukraine in Crimea: Federal Security Service
Liberian President Suspends Senior Officials Accused by US of Corruption
Liberian President Suspends Senior Officials Accused by US of Corruption
On August 15, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned three Liberian government officials for alleged corruption in their country.
Liberia's President George Weah suspended three government officials on August 16 who were previously sanctioned by the US for alleged corruption.Weah has ordered an immediate investigation, according to a statement issued by the Liberian presidency.The sanctioned individuals' deputies will take over their responsibilities.On Monday, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Chief of Staff to the President and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill; Solicitor General and Chief Prosecutor Sayma Syrenius Cephus; and Managing Director of the National Port Authority Bill Twehway.The Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement that the imposition of sanctions "demonstrate that the United States remains committed to holding corrupt actors accountable and to the continued support of the Liberian people." According to the US Treasury, McGill, Cephus, and Twehway were involved in the misappropriation of state assets, the seizure of private property for personal purposes, as well as bribery.Economic sanctions against Liberia were for the first time introduced in July 2004 by former US President George W. Bush in connection with the military conflict in the country and the activities of former Liberian President Charles Taylor.
Liberian President Suspends Senior Officials Accused by US of Corruption

09:22 GMT 17.08.2022 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 17.08.2022)
On August 15, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned three Liberian government officials for alleged corruption in their country.
Liberia’s President George Weah suspended three government officials on August 16 who were previously sanctioned by the US for alleged corruption.
Weah has ordered an immediate investigation, according to a statement issued by the Liberian presidency.
The sanctioned individuals’ deputies will take over their responsibilities.
On Monday, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Chief of Staff to the President and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill; Solicitor General and Chief Prosecutor Sayma Syrenius Cephus; and Managing Director of the National Port Authority Bill Twehway.
The Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement that the imposition of sanctions "demonstrate that the United States remains committed to holding corrupt actors accountable and to the continued support of the Liberian people." According to the US Treasury, McGill, Cephus, and Twehway were involved in the misappropriation of state assets, the seizure of private property for personal purposes, as well as bribery.
Economic sanctions against Liberia were for the first time introduced in July 2004 by former US President George W. Bush in connection with the military conflict in the country and the activities of former Liberian President Charles Taylor.
