Iranian Intel Ministry Says Arrested One of Most Dangerous Terrorists in Middle East

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One of the most dangerous terrorists in the Middle East has been arrested in Iran, the intelligence ministry said on Wednesday. 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T21:19+0000

2022-08-17T21:19+0000

2022-08-17T21:19+0000

"With the efforts of the Intelligence Forces, one of the oldest and most dangerous terrorists with the scope of cross-border terrorist operations was arrested and taken to prison," the ministry said in a statement.The criminal carried out terrorist activities in several countries of the region, the statement said, adding that at the height of the Syrian crisis, he became a member of the Takfiri-terrorist groups and committed criminal acts in the Syrian cities of Aleppo, Hama, and Idlib.After the defeat of the Takfiris, the criminal changed his place of activity and continued, among other things, to carry out destructive actions against Iran, the statement added.Iran uses the term Takfiris for militant and extremist groups, including internationally recognized terrorist organizations, as well as those believed to have links to regional Sunni rivals.

