Hours After Claiming He Was Buying Man Utd, Elon Musk Comes Out With Clarification



Hours after declaring that he was "buying Manchester United," Elon Musk clarified that his statement was intended as a joke and he wasn't interested in acquiring any sports teams.Musk's clarification came after his comment about taking control of the iconic English club went viral on the microblogging website.Earlier, Musk joked about his political affiliation before tweeting that he was going to buy the former Premier League Champions.Musk's remarks about United came at a time when the 20-time English champs are in turmoil.The Red Devils have got off to a nightmarish start in the 2022-23 season, having lost both their matches to lowly-ranked sides Brighton and Brentford.Moreover, club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo cut a disappointing figure in those two defeats and speculations are on the rise about his future at Old Trafford.United haven't won any kind of silverware since 2017 and ended the previous season in sixth place. In addition to that, the once mighty side failed to qualify for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.

