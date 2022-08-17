https://sputniknews.com/20220817/germanys-uniper-says-exploring-legal-options-for-nord-stream-2-loan-recovery-1099705340.html

Germany's Uniper Says Exploring Legal Options for Nord Stream 2 Loan Recovery

Germany's Uniper Says Exploring Legal Options for Nord Stream 2 Loan Recovery

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - German energy company Uniper is conducting a legal analysis of the possibility to return part or all of the loans for the Nord Stream 2 gas... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T17:37+0000

2022-08-17T17:37+0000

2022-08-17T17:37+0000

energy crisis in europe

germany

nord stream 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd8c7b47b157e7bff7f2d0ee239f4e2.jpg

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. It was implemented by Nord Stream 2 AG with the only shareholder, Russian energy giant Gazprom. The pipeline's construction lasted for three years and was completed in 2021.The financial investors of Nord Stream 2 were five European companies — Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper and Wintershall — which have pledged to fund half the cost of the project, up to 950 million euros ($967 million) each, and said in 2021 that funding has been met.However, in response to the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Russia, with Germany halting certification of the ready-to-operate Nord Stream 2.In May 2022, the Swiss court of the canton of Zug suspended the bankruptcy proceedings of Nord Stream 2 AG until September 10, granting the pipeline operator a temporary moratorium on payments to creditors for four months.

https://sputniknews.com/20220713/gas-price-surge-reaffirms-germanys-erroneous-position-on-nord-stream-2-moscow-1097256663.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, nord stream 2