International
WATCH LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/germanys-uniper-says-exploring-legal-options-for-nord-stream-2-loan-recovery-1099705340.html
Germany's Uniper Says Exploring Legal Options for Nord Stream 2 Loan Recovery
Germany's Uniper Says Exploring Legal Options for Nord Stream 2 Loan Recovery
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - German energy company Uniper is conducting a legal analysis of the possibility to return part or all of the loans for the Nord Stream 2 gas... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T17:37+0000
2022-08-17T17:37+0000
energy crisis in europe
germany
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd8c7b47b157e7bff7f2d0ee239f4e2.jpg
Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. It was implemented by Nord Stream 2 AG with the only shareholder, Russian energy giant Gazprom. The pipeline's construction lasted for three years and was completed in 2021.The financial investors of Nord Stream 2 were five European companies — Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper and Wintershall —&nbsp; which have pledged to fund half the cost of the project, up to 950 million euros ($967 million) each, and said in 2021 that funding has been met.However, in response to the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Russia, with Germany halting certification of the ready-to-operate Nord Stream 2.In May 2022, the Swiss court of the canton of Zug suspended the bankruptcy proceedings of Nord Stream 2 AG until September 10, granting the pipeline operator a temporary moratorium on payments to creditors for four months.
https://sputniknews.com/20220713/gas-price-surge-reaffirms-germanys-erroneous-position-on-nord-stream-2-moscow-1097256663.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_140:0:2359:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_83ae3b8a5da6a1ffbff748cf5d0c6d2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, nord stream 2
germany, nord stream 2

Germany's Uniper Says Exploring Legal Options for Nord Stream 2 Loan Recovery

17:37 GMT 17.08.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the photo bankThe Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin.
The Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - German energy company Uniper is conducting a legal analysis of the possibility to return part or all of the loans for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the company said on Wednesday.
"In the first quarter of 2022, Uniper has recorded a full impairment on the book value of its loans as well as the accrued interest towards Nord Stream 2 AG [Nord Stream 2 operator]," the company said in a report. "A legal analysis is ongoing to see if nevertheless it is possible to recover parts or all of the loans provided which would represent a major individual chance that would improve the assessment class of the legal chances category to major."
Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. It was implemented by Nord Stream 2 AG with the only shareholder, Russian energy giant Gazprom. The pipeline's construction lasted for three years and was completed in 2021.
The financial investors of Nord Stream 2 were five European companies — Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper and Wintershall —  which have pledged to fund half the cost of the project, up to 950 million euros ($967 million) each, and said in 2021 that funding has been met.
The Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
Gas Price Surge Reaffirms Germany's Erroneous Position on Nord Stream 2: Moscow
13 July, 07:02 GMT
However, in response to the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Russia, with Germany halting certification of the ready-to-operate Nord Stream 2.
In May 2022, the Swiss court of the canton of Zug suspended the bankruptcy proceedings of Nord Stream 2 AG until September 10, granting the pipeline operator a temporary moratorium on payments to creditors for four months.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала