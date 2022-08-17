https://sputniknews.com/20220817/five-idols-stolen-from-ancient-temple-in-indias-tamil-nadu-recovered-1099699314.html

Five Idols Stolen From Ancient Temple in India's Tamil Nadu Recovered

Built in 2007, the idols of the Hindu deities Perumal, Sreedevi, Bhudevi, Chandrashekara, and Parvati were reported stolen in 2021. The thieves reportedly took... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

Five bronze idols stolen from an ancient temple in India's Tamil Nadu state were recovered from smugglers who were trying to sell the statues for INR 150 Million ($1.50 million), an official said on Wednesday.When the state's police specializing in idol cases came to know about the heist, a special law enforcement team carried out an undercover operation in which they disguised themselves as buyers and nabbed the smugglers.A police officer told the Indian news agency IANS that four individuals were apprehended in connection with the case, and five bronze idols were seized from them.

