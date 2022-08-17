https://sputniknews.com/20220817/fires-in-eastern-algeria-kill-26-people---reports-1099710738.html

Fires in Eastern Algeria Kill 26 People - Reports

Fires in Eastern Algeria Kill 26 People - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Twenty-six people died as a result of fires that broke out in the east of Algeria due to abnormal heat, Algerian media reported on Wednesday... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T21:29+0000

2022-08-17T21:29+0000

2022-08-17T21:29+0000

world

algeria

fire

forest fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099710594_0:100:1680:1045_1920x0_80_0_0_20e4909eceadaace5de43a4def584a63.png

Eight people died in a passenger bus after the flames of a fire raging in the forest near the northeastern Algerian city of Annaba spread to the vehicle, Algerian newspaper en-Nahar said.According to the report, eight provinces in the north and east of Algeria are currently covered by fires. The Algerian army is using helicopters in an attempt to put out the rapidly spreading fires.Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.Last year, forest fires engulfed the highlands in the northeast of Algeria, killing 69 people.

algeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

algeria, fire, forest fire