International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/fires-in-eastern-algeria-kill-26-people---reports-1099710738.html
Fires in Eastern Algeria Kill 26 People - Reports
Fires in Eastern Algeria Kill 26 People - Reports
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Twenty-six people died as a result of fires that broke out in the east of Algeria due to abnormal heat, Algerian media reported on Wednesday... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T21:29+0000
2022-08-17T21:29+0000
world
algeria
fire
forest fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099710594_0:100:1680:1045_1920x0_80_0_0_20e4909eceadaace5de43a4def584a63.png
Eight people died in a passenger bus after the flames of a fire raging in the forest near the northeastern Algerian city of Annaba spread to the vehicle, Algerian newspaper en-Nahar said.According to the report, eight provinces in the north and east of Algeria are currently covered by fires. The Algerian army is using helicopters in an attempt to put out the rapidly spreading fires.Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.Last year, forest fires engulfed the highlands in the northeast of Algeria, killing 69 people.
algeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099710594_78:0:1603:1144_1920x0_80_0_0_c334383430cb8f57012e48801ef788be.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
algeria, fire, forest fire
algeria, fire, forest fire

Fires in Eastern Algeria Kill 26 People - Reports

21:29 GMT 17.08.2022
Forest Fires in Algeria
Forest Fires in Algeria - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Twenty-six people died as a result of fires that broke out in the east of Algeria due to abnormal heat, Algerian media reported on Wednesday, citing the country's civil defense service.
Eight people died in a passenger bus after the flames of a fire raging in the forest near the northeastern Algerian city of Annaba spread to the vehicle, Algerian newspaper en-Nahar said.
According to the report, eight provinces in the north and east of Algeria are currently covered by fires. The Algerian army is using helicopters in an attempt to put out the rapidly spreading fires.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
Last year, forest fires engulfed the highlands in the northeast of Algeria, killing 69 people.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала