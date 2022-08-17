https://sputniknews.com/20220817/factories-in-chinas-sichuan-turn-off-for-six-days-to-conserve-power-amid-heat-wave-drought-1099713453.html

Factories in China’s Sichuan Turn Off for Six Days to Conserve Power Amid Heat Wave, Drought

While some parts of China have been soaked by rains that triggered destructive flooding, other parts have been parched, leading to water management procedures... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

A devastating heat wave has baked southwestern China in its worst heat wave in nearly 60 years. According to China’s National Climate Center, the heat wave has lasted for 64 days as of Wednesday, and 262 of its weather stations have climbed above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).In Sichuan, reservoirs are running low, affecting hydroelectric power plants that keep the region running. To compensate, authorities have ordered all factories to shut down for six days so power can be diverted to residential and commercial uses; however, residents are also being asked not to turn down the temperatures on their air conditioners below 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 Fahrenheit) and to use stairs instead of elevators in order to further conserve power.Similar orders have gone out in Jiangsu, Anhui, and Zhejiang provinces.In Chongqing, a megacity region sandwiched between Sichuan and Hubei, only half the expected rainfall has fallen this year and 600,000 people are experiencing water shortages and crops are being watered with fire trucks.With crop yields threatened, Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said on Tuesday that Beijing would “make all-out efforts in its disaster relief work” to ensure the fall harvest met the goal of 650 billion kilograms of grain. In addition, the Finance Ministry has set aside 300 million yuan ($44.3 million) for disaster relief associated with the drought.A recent study by climate scientists at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire in the United States found that US pollution has caused nearly $2 trillion in damage to the global economy due to its role in driving man-made climate change. By increasing the global temperature with heat-trapping gas emissions, industrialization has triggered changes in weather patterns like those seen across China, causing droughts in some places and deluges in others.

