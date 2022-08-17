International
BREAKING: Russia Dismantles Hizb ut-Tahrir Cell Coordinated By Ukraine in Crimea: Federal Security Service
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/ex-head-of-tokyo-olympics-organizing-committee-arrested-for-bribery-reports-say-1099685902.html
Ex-Head of Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee Arrested for Bribery, Reports Say
Ex-Head of Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee Arrested for Bribery, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The former head of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games' organizing committee, Haruyuki Takahashi, has been arrested on the suspicion of... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T08:02+0000
2022-08-17T08:02+0000
world
olympic games
arrest
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099685756_0:210:2893:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_015b22958f99382c721e5f469dd82ce9.jpg
In late July, Japanese police searched Takahashi's house and the headquarters of advertising company Dentsu, which was involved in the selection process of the Tokyo Olympics sponsors, NHK broadcaster said. Takahashi was a member of the board of directors of the company, the report noted.Takahashi is suspected of receiving a bribe of 45 million yen ($334,590), according to the broadcaster. The investigators believe that Dentsu received this sum of money from one of the sponsors of the Olympics, clothing company AOKI, under a contract for providing consulting services. Approximately at the same time, AOKI received a contract for the production of official Olympics committee costumes and the use of Olympic symbols, the report said.Three more people, including former chairman of AOKI Holdings Hironori Aoki, have been arrested in connection with the case, according to investigators.Kyodo news agency reported that Takahashi has been arrested on the charges of receiving 51 million yen in bribes.The International Olympic Committee prohibits the head of the Olympic organizing committee from receiving remuneration for activities related to their work.Takahashi has denied all accusations, insisting that the consulting services concerned sports in general, and not the Olympics.The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were scheduled for 2020, but were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games were mired in several controversies, and finally took place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, becoming the first in history to be held without spectators.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099685756_82:0:2811:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_39aa05e3b1cc652302c969f1d386090c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
olympic games, arrest, japan
olympic games, arrest, japan

Ex-Head of Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee Arrested for Bribery, Reports Say

08:02 GMT 17.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISSEI KATOThis file photo taken on March 30, 2020 shows Haruyuki Takahashi, executive board member for the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games
This file photo taken on March 30, 2020 shows Haruyuki Takahashi, executive board member for the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISSEI KATO
Subscribe
International
India
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The former head of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games' organizing committee, Haruyuki Takahashi, has been arrested on the suspicion of receiving a bribe, Japanese media reported.
In late July, Japanese police searched Takahashi's house and the headquarters of advertising company Dentsu, which was involved in the selection process of the Tokyo Olympics sponsors, NHK broadcaster said. Takahashi was a member of the board of directors of the company, the report noted.
Takahashi is suspected of receiving a bribe of 45 million yen ($334,590), according to the broadcaster. The investigators believe that Dentsu received this sum of money from one of the sponsors of the Olympics, clothing company AOKI, under a contract for providing consulting services. Approximately at the same time, AOKI received a contract for the production of official Olympics committee costumes and the use of Olympic symbols, the report said.
Three more people, including former chairman of AOKI Holdings Hironori Aoki, have been arrested in connection with the case, according to investigators.
Kyodo news agency reported that Takahashi has been arrested on the charges of receiving 51 million yen in bribes.
The International Olympic Committee prohibits the head of the Olympic organizing committee from receiving remuneration for activities related to their work.
Takahashi has denied all accusations, insisting that the consulting services concerned sports in general, and not the Olympics.
The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were scheduled for 2020, but were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games were mired in several controversies, and finally took place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, becoming the first in history to be held without spectators.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала