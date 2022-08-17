International
WATCH LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/european-union-gas-storage-filled-by-75---gas-infrastructure-operators-1099705758.html
European Union Gas Storage Filled by 75% - Gas Infrastructure Operators
European Union Gas Storage Filled by 75% - Gas Infrastructure Operators
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in the European Union are filled by 75%, the association of gas infrastructure operators, Gas... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T17:49+0000
2022-08-17T17:49+0000
energy crisis in europe
europe
gas
winter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_0:182:3072:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_1f9065f4f6f714011035e260d361fe04.jpg
The GIE registered an increase of 0.34 percentage points in UGS volumes from August 15 to August 16, reaching an average of 75%. At the same time, according to the association, eight out of 19 EU countries, namely Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, have filled their underground gas storage facilities by more than 80%.In June, the European Union adopted new rules according to which the gas storage facilities should be filled up to 80% by November 1, 2022, and up to 90% in subsequent years.According to Rystad Energy analysts, imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European market in July remained high and even slightly increased compared to the previous month. In June, LNG deliveries from the United States outpaced pipeline exports from Russia for the first time, according to the International Energy Agency.Meanwhile, gas supplies from Russia in transit through Ukraine and via Nord Stream 1 remain limited. Pumping through Nord Stream 1 is expected at the level of about 31 million cubic meters on Thursday, according to the data from operator Nord Stream AG.The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, had been operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June. Russian energy giant Gazprom attributed its underperformance to the delays in the return of the Siemens turbine from Canada, where it was sent for repairs, due to Western sanctions. On July 25, due to the failure of another turbine, Gazprom further curtailed supplies, with the pipeline currently operating at 20% of its capacity, which is approximately 170 million cubic meters per day.
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/us-turns-top-liquefied-natural-gas-exporter-as-europe-leans-on-us-supply-amid-ukraine-crisis---eia-1097794667.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1bd7e8c2d7ddebcdf8f217fce2c22533.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, gas, winter
europe, gas, winter

European Union Gas Storage Filled by 75% - Gas Infrastructure Operators

17:49 GMT 17.08.2022
© AP Photo / Joerg SarbachA worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany
A worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
© AP Photo / Joerg Sarbach
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in the European Union are filled by 75%, the association of gas infrastructure operators, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), said on Wednesday.
The GIE registered an increase of 0.34 percentage points in UGS volumes from August 15 to August 16, reaching an average of 75%. At the same time, according to the association, eight out of 19 EU countries, namely Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, have filled their underground gas storage facilities by more than 80%.
In June, the European Union adopted new rules according to which the gas storage facilities should be filled up to 80% by November 1, 2022, and up to 90% in subsequent years.
According to Rystad Energy analysts, imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European market in July remained high and even slightly increased compared to the previous month. In June, LNG deliveries from the United States outpaced pipeline exports from Russia for the first time, according to the International Energy Agency.
An LNG processing plant is seen in Cameron, Louisiana on August 26, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
US Turns Top Liquefied Natural Gas Exporter as Europe Leans on US Supply Amid Ukraine Crisis - EIA
25 July, 22:57 GMT
Meanwhile, gas supplies from Russia in transit through Ukraine and via Nord Stream 1 remain limited. Pumping through Nord Stream 1 is expected at the level of about 31 million cubic meters on Thursday, according to the data from operator Nord Stream AG.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, had been operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June. Russian energy giant Gazprom attributed its underperformance to the delays in the return of the Siemens turbine from Canada, where it was sent for repairs, due to Western sanctions. On July 25, due to the failure of another turbine, Gazprom further curtailed supplies, with the pipeline currently operating at 20% of its capacity, which is approximately 170 million cubic meters per day.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала