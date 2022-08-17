https://sputniknews.com/20220817/el-salvador-parliament-extends-state-of-emergency-for-5th-time-to-combat-crime-1099710842.html

El Salvador Parliament Extends State of Emergency for 5th Time to Combat Crime

El Salvador Parliament Extends State of Emergency for 5th Time to Combat Crime

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Lawmakers of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador voted on Wednesday for another extension of the state of emergency, introduced on... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T21:32+0000

2022-08-17T21:32+0000

2022-08-17T21:32+0000

americas

el salvador

state of emergency

crime

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081771025_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_182c31a3884a29a9e32110fd9765a816.jpg

"During the 68th plenary session, we extended the state of emergency for another 30 days in order to continue to protect the lives of thousands of Salvadorans," the assembly said on Twitter.The parliament imposed a month-long state of emergency on March 27 at President Nayib Bukele's request after over 60 people were killed in a shootout with armed gangs in one day. Bukele referred to local criminals as terrorists and pledged to impose 30-year jail sentences just for belonging to an organized criminal gang.The state of emergency and associated law enforcement operations sought to curb a spike in murders both inside and outside prisons, which have been attributed to the largest Central American gang, Mara Salvatrucha. According to Bukele, since the emergency was declared, the crime rate in the country has declined markedly, with homicides dropping to zero.The latest figures from the Salvadoran police indicate that over 50,000 criminals have been detained in the country since the state of emergency was introduced.

americas

el salvador

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

el salvador, state of emergency, crime