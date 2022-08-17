International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/drug-flow-from-afghanistan-to-central-asia-grew-under-taliban---russian-foreign-ministry-1099677797.html
Drug Flow From Afghanistan to Central Asia Grew Under Taliban - Russian Foreign Ministry
Drug Flow From Afghanistan to Central Asia Grew Under Taliban - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Following the Taliban's (under UN sanctions for terrorism) ascent in Afghanistan in August 2021, the flow of drugs to Central Asia increased... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T01:45+0000
2022-08-17T01:45+0000
world
drug trafficking
afghanistan
taliban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0b/1083358505_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1d0ea8af103e7e21c712a28d4facdbd5.jpg
Despite the intention of the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to fight drug production in Afghanistan, since they came to power, the flow of drugs along the "northern route" to Central Asia has increased significantly, the director of the Department for New Challenges and Threats at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Vladimir Tarabrin, told Sputnik.“Since coming to power in August 2021, the Taliban movement has declared its plans to fight drugs. On April 3, 2022, the new authorities announced a ban on the cultivation of opium poppy, as well as the production and trafficking of all types of drugs," Tarabrin said.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0b/1083358505_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf4c268eca4c82f864e2d3654641ff84.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
drug trafficking, afghanistan, taliban
drug trafficking, afghanistan, taliban

Drug Flow From Afghanistan to Central Asia Grew Under Taliban - Russian Foreign Ministry

01:45 GMT 17.08.2022
© AP Photo / Nazim QasmyAfghan soldiers pause on a road at the front line of fighting between Taliban and Security forces, near the city of Badakhshan, northern Afghanistan, Sunday, July. 4, 2021.
Afghan soldiers pause on a road at the front line of fighting between Taliban and Security forces, near the city of Badakhshan, northern Afghanistan, Sunday, July. 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
© AP Photo / Nazim Qasmy
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Following the Taliban's (under UN sanctions for terrorism) ascent in Afghanistan in August 2021, the flow of drugs to Central Asia increased significantly. The illicit opium trade made up an estimated 9 percent of Afghanistan's GDP in 2020.
Despite the intention of the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to fight drug production in Afghanistan, since they came to power, the flow of drugs along the "northern route" to Central Asia has increased significantly, the director of the Department for New Challenges and Threats at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Vladimir Tarabrin, told Sputnik.
“Since coming to power in August 2021, the Taliban movement has declared its plans to fight drugs. On April 3, 2022, the new authorities announced a ban on the cultivation of opium poppy, as well as the production and trafficking of all types of drugs," Tarabrin said.
"However, it did not become an obstacle to poppy harvesting in the south of the country in the second half of April and its subsequent transportation. At the same time, a significant increase in drug trafficking along the "northern route" is registered," he said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала