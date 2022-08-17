https://sputniknews.com/20220817/denmark-wants-to-give-toddlers-access-to-legal-gender-change-1099683400.html

Denmark Wants to Give Toddlers Access to Legal Gender Change

Children must have access to legal gender change starting from birth, the Danish government has stated in a recent proposal to remove the lower age limit for legal gender change.Legal gender change only refers to the social security register. According to the proposal, which is part of a far-reaching LGBT plan, persons below the age of 15 must have the consent of their parents.Since the current age threshold is 18 years, the plan implies a radical change. According to TV2, if adopted, the new Danish regulation may become one of the most revolutionary in all of Europe.The governing Social Democrats tried exactly the same proposal two years ago. At the time, the junior parties in the Danish parliament partially supported the proposal, but not all were willing to go to the same lengths.Meanwhile, the Ethics Council, when consulted, instead proposed lowering the age limit to 10-12 years.Based on the proposals from the Ethics Council, the Social Democrats withdrew their plan, pledging to reconsider some of its elements. However, the government has since had second thoughts and has again proposed removing the lower age limit.The government plans to formally present the proposal in October.The Conservatives have already voiced total disagreement. The party's gender equality spokesperson, Birgitte Bergmann, said that children “should be allowed to be children” and that you are not old enough to change your gender if you are not even allowed to decide your own bedtime. As part of the same trend, neighboring Sweden, which is also celebrated in the Western world as a champion of LGBT rights, initially proposed lowering the age threshold for legal gender change to 12, but rolled back to 16 following criticism.Since the number of children and adolescents undergoing various gender reassignment procedures across Scandinavia has risen in recent years, doctors have warned of such a phenomenon as “regretters” who are left with irreversible effects of treatment.

