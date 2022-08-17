https://sputniknews.com/20220817/death-threats-on-social-media-after-freya-the-walrus-was-put-down-1099683835.html

Death Threats on Social Media After Freya the Walrus Was Put Down

Death Threats on Social Media After Freya the Walrus Was Put Down

The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries was initially against euthanizing the loveable intruder and decided to leave it in peace, warning onlookers to maintain... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T07:07+0000

2022-08-17T07:07+0000

2022-08-17T07:07+0000

viral

environment

news

norway

walruses

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099576518_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2b50159a7f86ab1a552d8049ceae7127.jpg

The killing of Freya the walrus, who had become a beloved guest at several Norwegian marinas, including the country's capital, during the summer, has stirred strong reactions worldwide. Since then, those responsible for the decision have received numerous death threats, according to national broadcaster NRK.The 600-kilogram Freya was euthanized on Sunday because it was determined that human life and health could be in danger. Now, death threats are pouring in on Facebook* and other social media against Fisheries Director Frank Bakke-Jensen and his wife Hilde Sjurelv.By the fisheries director's own admission, he has no problem receiving either complaints or opinions about his job, but targeting family members “goes way over the line,” he added.While admitting that he may take the case to the police, Bakke-Jensen hesitated to say whether he and his family need increased protection.His wife, Hilde Sjurelv, used to have an open Facebook* profile, but after her comment field was filled with hate and threats, she was forced to close it down.Earlier, Freya made quite a splash in the headlines, winning the hearts of many Norwegians, who even drove to the Oslo Fjord in a bid to take a selfie. Before putting her down, officials repeatedly warned the public to stay away from the walrus, who evidently got too cozy around humans, basking in the sun on boats.Earlier, in July, a fellow walrus in Finland met a grim fate after getting into the habit of beaching in seaside resorts on the southern coast. After it was decided to sedate the walrus in order to transport it to a nearby wildlife hospital for urgent care, the sea mammal died while in transit of starvation, as a subsequent autopsy concluded. The malnourishment was later pinned on stress.* Facebook is outlawed in Russia

https://sputniknews.com/20220814/no-happy-ending-iconic-walrus-freya-euthanized-in-norway-1099576360.html

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

environment, news, norway, walruses, europe